Cameron Bancroft alleges the entire Australian team knew about his sandpaper use during the 2018 South Africa tour, with coach David Saker instructing him to do more. He says Pat Cummins' denials made him feel angry and betrayed.

Cameron Bancroft has alleged the entire Australian team knew he was using sandpaper on the ball during the 2018 tour of South Africa. He also says he felt angry and betrayed by Pat Cummins' denials last week.

Bancroft made the claims in a column for The West Australian on Wednesday evening. Bancroft wrote that it was not just the three punished players, Steve Smith, David Warner and himself, who knew about the sandpaper use. He stated it was the whole team. He said he withheld important details during Cricket Australia's 2018 investigation, including when the sandpaper use began, how long it continued, and the awareness of others.

Also read Cameron Bancroft weighs opening up on Sandpapergate after Khawaja claims

Bancroft said he did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around him. He received a nine-month ban from all cricket after being caught using sandpaper on the ball in the Cape Town Test.

Cummins Denials Trigger Bancroft Outburst

Then captain Steve Smith and David Warner were suspended for 12 months and banned from leadership roles. According to Bancroft, the final straw that led him to break his silence was the press conference given by current Test captain Pat Cummins on Friday. Cummins reiterated that he and the bowling attack had no knowledge of the sandpaper use in Cape Town. Bancroft said Cummins' account does not match what he saw, experienced and lived with on that tour.

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Bancroft wrote that Cummins' comments made him feel angry, betrayed and alone. He said his cricket career has been destroyed and he has never been able to play for his country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019. He added that continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth. Bancroft confirmed previous reports that David Warner raised the prospect of using sandpaper.

Warner explained he could not do it himself due to fears he would be captured by cameras paying close attention to him. Cricket Australia's 2018 investigation found Warner had raised the prospect of using sandpaper. Bancroft said conversations to use sandpaper occurred in a wider team environment. He said head coach Darren Lehmann and bowling mentor David Saker were both present when the group agreed on the proposal.

Smith Excluded From Sandpaper Plan

Smith engaged briefly in the conversation before making it clear he wanted no part in it. Bancroft recalled being warned to be careful and others suggesting they would not do it if they were in his position. He was asked whether he could carry out the task. He felt uncomfortable and compromised, knew it was wrong, and knew using sandpaper was cheating, not just pushing the boundaries.

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But he also saw an opportunity to contribute. He said the practice continued for the remainder of the second Test and into the third Test in Cape Town. During that Test at Newlands, Saker approached him and instructed him to do more with the sandpaper to make the ball swing. Bancroft wrote that this was true.

Bancroft also claims that after he was caught, Saker specifically warned against identifying sandpaper as the material used during the press conference. He wrote that they acknowledged ball-tampering while giving an inaccurate account of the material involved. It was another lie, he said, told while they were supposedly taking responsibility. Bancroft alleged he received regular feedback from Australia's fast bowlers about whether his work on the ball was producing the desired reverse swing.

Bowling Squad Feedback Confirms Scheme

He recalled conversations with all the fast bowlers, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh. All the bowlers gave him feedback if his work on the ball was working, which he found helpful. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg and interim chair David Boon announced players would be given an opportunity to discuss the sandpapergate incident without fear of further sanctions. Bancroft's decision to name the broader team's awareness puts pressure on former teammates and officials to respond.

It also raises new questions about what Cricket Australia knew or could have discovered during its investigation. The scandal blew up on day three of the third Test in Cape Town in 2018 when Bancroft was caught using sandpaper on the ball. The fallout led to a major review of Cricket Australia's culture and the behaviour of the national men's team.

Khawaja Book Sparks Further Controversy

Bancroft's article will cast another dark cloud over the Test team as the fallout continues to shape Australian cricket years later. Usman Khawaja's autobiography Sabr and Cummins' response prompted Bancroft to tell his version. Khawaja's claims that knowledge of the cheating went beyond the three punished players had already challenged the official version. Bancroft's claim that the whole team knew stands in contrast to the public position that the plan involved only a handful of players.

By saying he withheld details to avoid implicating others, Bancroft has placed fresh scrutiny on the scope of Cricket Australia's 2018 inquiry.