Pat Cummins maintains his long-held position after Cameron Bancroft's fresh ball-tampering claims, while Cricket Australia sets up an independent forum for players to share accounts of the 2018 South Africa tour.

Pat Cummins is standing by his previous comments about ball-tampering in South Africa after Cameron Bancroft claimed Australia's Test bowlers gave him feedback on his work on the ball during the 2018 tour.

Cummins' manager Neil Maxwell said on Thursday that the Test captain's position had not changed in eight years. Maxwell stated that Cummins has been consistent and adamant from day one and feels for Bancroft, urging people to read Cummins' interview transcript. Bancroft's 4,000-word account of the tour has thrown Cummins' future into doubt after the captain faced a 68-minute grilling from media last Friday.

Also read UK Press Targets Pat Cummins After Bancroft's Sandpapergate Bombshell

Cummins Denies Sandpaper Knowledge

In that press conference, Cummins denied all knowledge of sandpaper being taken on to the field in Cape Town. Bancroft wrote that he was asked by the bowlers if the ball was going yet, and told it needed more, so he would use the sandpaper more. He claimed the entire team knew about the plan and praised his ability to get the ball to reverse-swing during the second and third Tests.

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Speaking to Nine News Perth on Thursday morning, Bancroft said he felt freed by his admission eight years after the moment he wrote destroyed his cricket career. He said he had been carrying a lot of this stuff for a long period of time, so he felt really freed and really happy to be able to share his account. Bancroft added that he looks forward to being involved in the process Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday.

CA CEO Todd Greenberg and interim chair David Boon said the governing body would hold an independent forum for players and staff to share their accounts of the 2018 South African tour. Cricket Australia said in a statement on Wednesday it respected that Bancroft had told his story and would take time to consider his comments. Bancroft did not respond to a question about whether he thought Cummins should step down as Test captain before driving away.

The saga reignited this month when former batter Usman Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, included claims that all of us were to blame for ball-tampering on the tour. Warner, Khawaja's former teammate and childhood friend, threw his support behind Bancroft when speaking to Seven News on Thursday. I'm happy for Bangers to get some stuff off his chest, Warner said. Obviously, he's told the truth.

I think it's been weighing on him heavily for a long time and I'm here to support him as well, as I am here to support Usman Khawaja also. Bancroft's statement included claims that Australia's head coach at the time, Darren Lehmann, and bowling coach David Saker were involved in conversations about getting the ball to reverse swing. Bancroft said the more vanilla methods like shining the ball normally and using saliva weren't cutting it.

Coaches Face Allegations

Lehmann, now a commentator with ABC radio, said he would take time to work through Bancroft's allegations before stepping away from his media role mid-match during Australia's one-day international against England in Hobart on Wednesday. He told ABC radio he needs to sit back and process all that, and work through each allegation. Saker said five years ago that there were a lot of people to blame.

In 2021, he said you could point your finger at me, you could point your finger at Boof, could you point it at other people? Of course you could. Cummins' captaincy, entering its fifth year since being appointed in the wake of Tim Paine's resignation, is being intensely scrutinised both inside and outside Australia. The 33-year-old did not comment to Nine reporters on Thursday morning, later attending NSW training ahead of their clash with Queensland, which begins on Sunday.

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Veteran cricket writer Robert Craddock wrote that the champion fast bowler should stand down while this is sorted out. He added that Cummins' 70-minute press conference, in which he denied all knowledge of the ball-tampering plan, had made a rod for his back. Craddock wrote that Cummins' captaincy is under severe threat because he gave himself no wriggle room with his categorical replies last Friday.

Media Questions Captaincy

Broadcaster Gerard Whateley was just as scathing of Cummins' manager Neil Maxwell, who released a pair of statements on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning saying his client's position has not changed. Whateley said on SEN that the idea his manager can continue to put out statements going there is nothing new here is delusional. Maxwell said on Thursday that Cummins feels for Cam of course, as he has been through a lot.

He added that Cummins has rebuilt the Australian cricket team, and that the 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it. Maxwell also stated that there is nothing Cummins has not answered, including in response to what Bancroft has now said. He said Cummins' position hasn't changed in eight years, and he has been consistent and adamant from day one.

Bancroft's management responded to Cummins' first press conference by saying there is nothing in the statement that hasn't been answered by Pat in his press conference. The Western Australian's revelations have caused Cummins' captaincy to be intensely scrutinised, with pressure mounting on him after he strenuously denied all knowledge. Cricket Australia's independent forum will provide players an opportunity to divulge any further details on the scandal.

Bancroft said he looks forward to being part of that process, which CA announced on Wednesday. The saga continues to dominate headlines, with reactions from former players, commentators, and the public. Cummins remains firm in his position, while Bancroft expresses relief and looks ahead to the CA process.