Cameron Bancroft has broken his silence on the 2018 sandpaper scandal, alleging the whole Australian team knew about the ball-tampering and that Pat Cummins' press conference left him feeling angry, betrayed and alone.

Cameron Bancroft has broken his eight-year silence on the 2018 sandpaper scandal, alleging that the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering and that a recent press conference by captain Pat Cummins left him feeling angry, betrayed and alone.

In a 4000-word account released on Wednesday night, Bancroft detailed how sandpaper was used during the tour of South Africa and how widely the plot was known within the team. He said he withheld important details during Cricket Australia's original investigation to protect others. Bancroft's revelation came the same day Cricket Australia announced an independent forum into the scandal. He welcomed the forum and said he will contribute, but wanted the public to hear his story directly.

Also read Cameron Bancroft Says Whole Australian Team Knew About Sandpaper Use In 2018

Cummins Press Conference Sparks Outcry

The final trigger for his account, Bancroft wrote, was Cummins' 68-minute press conference last Friday at Cricket NSW headquarters in Sydney. During that appearance, Cummins denied knowledge of the sandpaper plot and sharply attacked Usman Khawaja over his recollections of 2018. Well before Cummins finished speaking, shock was reverberating around veteran members of the 2018 tour party, according to sources. Many had expected Cummins to lead with balance and fairness on a difficult issue.

David Warner was first to respond publicly, saying Cummins had thrown Khawaja under the bus. Privately, others were also concerned about how personal Cummins' words had been, asking whether that had really been necessary. Two days later, squad member Chadd Sayers said he had not been able to keep watching Cummins speak. Bancroft, meanwhile, felt a flood of memories return, not just those confirmed by Khawaja but also more recent ones from 2021.

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Bancroft described how, in a 2021 interview in the UK, he mumbled the words self-explanatory and was then mercilessly shot down by Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon in a joint statement denying they knew sandpaper had been taken onto the field. Reading that statement was deeply painful, Bancroft wrote.

He said he had memories of conversations on the field in Port Elizabeth and Newlands, feedback about the ball and shared celebrations that made the statement difficult to digest. One of the most telling sections of Bancroft's essay revealed that media manager Kate Hutchison was the sole member of the tour party to raise obvious concerns about the sandpaper plot. Bancroft wrote that she expressed her objection and walked away from the discussion. I will never forget that, Bancroft wrote.

Hutchison Was Only Team Member to Object

Somebody had spoken up. Somebody had demonstrated that being part of the team did not mean having to accept everything the team was doing. And I ignored it. Bancroft's account states that sandpaper was first used in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

He recalled that bowling coach David Saker and head coach Darren Lehmann were both involved in discussions about getting the ball to reverse swing. Bancroft said Warner came up with the idea of using sandpaper, but the veteran opener could not be the one to do it because cameras were all over him. Steve Smith entered the conversation but made it clear he wanted no part of it, according to Bancroft.

Bancroft said he knew it was cheating when he was asked to do it, but as a young player in the team, he saw it as an opportunity to contribute. Australia lost the second Test and continued with the sandpaper plot in the third Test in Cape Town. Bancroft named Saker again as the man who approached him about using sandpaper again.

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He said on the field he spoke with the bowlers about what he was doing, and received the same feedback from Tim Paine and the slip cordon. Peter Handscomb ran out at the drinks break after Bancroft had been caught and shoved the sandpaper down his pants. He said to me: I think it is time I take that off you now, Bancroft wrote.

Handscomb Removed Sandpaper Under Lehmann's Orders

Bancroft said Handscomb was doing his job after Lehmann shouted to him on the walkie talkie to get the sandpaper off Bangers now. In my opinion, if he did not know he would not have said that, Bancroft wrote. Bancroft said those conversations with his teammates have troubled him for years. He added that reading the 2021 joint statement from Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon denying any knowledge was deeply painful for him.

Most of the 2018 tour party had never provided their own detailed accounts of what took place. That includes Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Lyon, Lehmann and Saker, something Bancroft's account highlights as a missed opportunity. Cricket Australia's truth forum, unveiled on Wednesday after chief executive Todd Greenberg spoke with Bancroft about his intentions, might provide some way for players to be reconciled. But urgent questions remain about Cummins' leadership.

Cummins' manager Neil Maxwell released a statement on Wednesday night suggesting there was nothing Bancroft had said that Cummins had not already answered. That contention will be hard for many to fathom. Cricket Australia's board, which has the final say on who leads the Australian team, will be forced into hurried discussions. Steve Smith, recently arrived in Sydney from New York, is yet to speak publicly about 2018.

Smith's Response Critical to Leadership Future

Smith is also the locum Australian captain whenever Cummins is unavailable. How he views Bancroft's statement, and Cummins' rebuttal, will have a significant role to play in what happens next. Bancroft received a nine-month ban for his role in the incident, while captain Steve Smith and David Warner both received 12-month bans. He said his cricket career has been destroyed and he has never been able to play for his country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019.

Bancroft said he does not claim his account settles every question, but it is his open and honest truth. He said continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth. Overall, Bancroft's 4000 words could be summed up in one sentence, according to those close to the situation. It is time for everyone to stop bullshitting.