Bangladesh Stuns Australia with 86-Run DLS Victory in First ODI

In a shocking turn of events, Bangladesh defeated Australia by 86 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the first ODI of the series. This marks Australia's first one-day international loss to Bangladesh in 21 years. Bangladesh posted 8-284, with half-centuries from Tamim, Shanto, and Mosaddek, while Australia's chase stalled at 9-191, led by Nahid Rana's four-wicket haul.

Bangladesh secured a historic victory over Australia in the first One Day International of the series held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The home team won by 86 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after weather interruptions. Australia, chasing a target of 285, was bowled out for 191 in 42.2 overs before lightning and rain ended play. This marks Australia's first ODI loss to Bangladesh in 21 years, highlighting a significant shift in cricketing fortunes between the two sides. Bangladesh's batting performance laid the foundation for their win.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, they posted a total of 8-284 in their allocated 50 overs. The innings was built on three half-centuries: Tanzid Hasan Tamim made 54, Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 67, and Mosaddek Hossain remained unbeaten on 86. Their contributions provided stability and depth to the innings. For Australia, the bowling was largely ineffective and lacked penetration, with only Aaron Hardie taking two wickets.

The fielding was also criticized for being sloppy, with several dropped catches that cost them dearly. Australia's chase was marred by regular wickets and a lack of substantial partnerships. Cameron Green top-scored with an unbeaten 52, his fourth ODI half-century, but received little support from the other batsmen. Alex Carey scored 47 and Cooper Connolly made 35, both failing to convert good starts into match-winning scores.

The Bangladeshi bowlers, led by the fiery Nahid Rana who claimed 4-41, maintained constant pressure and exploited the conditions skillfully. Despite a brief moment when the target seemed chaseable-around 230-240 according to Australia's stand-in captain Matthew Wade-the regular loss of wickets derailed the innings. The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method then officially declared Bangladesh the winners once the rain set in.

This result ends a 21-year drought of ODI losses for Australia against Bangladesh and gives the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Post-match comments from both captains reflected on the key aspects of the game. Australia's captain acknowledged their fielding lapses and the loss of wickets in clumps, calling it a poor start but emphasizing the need to respond in the next match. Bangladesh's bowlers, especially Nahid Rana, were praised for their aggressive and disciplined performance.

The second ODI is scheduled to be played in Dhaka on Thursday, where Australia will look to level the series





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Bangladesh Australia Cricket ODI Series Duckworth Lewis Stern Nahid Rana 4-41 Historic Win Cricket Dhaka

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