Bangladesh thrash Australia in rain-hit ODI

Bangladesh have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after a dominant performance against Australia in the rain-hit opening ODI.

Bangladesh trounced Australia by 86 runs in the rain-hit opening ODI on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Mosaddek Hossain hit a career-best 86 not out and Nahid Rana took four wickets.

Chasing 285, Australia were reeling at 9-191 in 42.2 overs, still needing 93 runs off 46 balls with one wicket in hand, when a fierce thunderstorm forced the players off the field at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh were declared winners via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. Cameron Green top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 52 off 66 balls but found little support as Bangladesh's pace attack ran riot.

Taskin Ahmed struck on the first ball, bowling opener Matt Short for a duck. Mustafizur Rahman then removed Marnus Labuschagne for just one off the second ball of the second over to leave Australia reeling at 2-2. Cooper Connolly (35) survived a reprieve when Tanzid Hasan put down a chance at second slip off Mustafizur, and the opener steadied the innings briefly before being castled by an arm ball from Mosaddek.

Captain Josh Inglis fell for 19, edging a short ball from Rana to the keeper, while Alex Carey was bounced out by Rana for 47 as he attempted to rebuild alongside Green. Inglis took exception to a send-off from Nahid Rama, the Bangladesh bowler spraying Inglis with the Aussie turning back towards him. Australia's lower order, including Matthew Renshaw, debutant Liam Scott and Xavier Bartlett, offered little resistance, leaving Green stranded at the crease.

Earlier, Mosaddek laid the platform with his 70-ball knock on his return to international cricket after four years, hitting seven fours and three sixes. Opener Tanzid Hasan and number three Najmul Hossain Shanto made vital contributions, with the left-handed pair hitting half-centuries. Shanto, continuing his rich vein of form, made 67 off 86 before a soft dismissal ended his innings.

The pair put on 96 runs for the second wicket off 91 balls after Australia struck early, with Ellis accounting for Saif Hassan (5) who edged to second slip where Labuschagne took a simple catch. Australia threatened to seize control when Renshaw's part-time off-spin proved surprisingly effective, removing Litton Das (7) with a return catch before also accounting for Shanto.

But Mosaddek steadied the innings, first adding 75 with Towhid Hridoy, before late partnerships of 20 with Tanvir Islam and 45 with Taskin to ensure a competitive total. Ellis was the pick of the Australia bowlers with 3-38, while Scott and Renshaw claimed two wickets each





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