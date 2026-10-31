Barbara Barrie, Oscar-Nominated Actress, Dies at 95 With Medical Assistance

Oscar-nominated actress Barbara Barrie has died at 95 in Manhattan with medical assistance after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, her family confirmed.

Barbara Barrie, the Oscar-nominated actress known for Breaking Away and a long career across film, television and Broadway, died at her home in Manhattan, New York, on Wednesday local time at the age of 95, her family confirmed. Her daughter, Jane Harnick, announced that Barrie ended her life with medical assistance following a battle with a degenerative health condition.

The announcement capped a 12-year health struggle that began in 2014, when Barrie publicly disclosed her diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a degenerative disease that attacks the lungs.

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Barbara Barrie career and Oscar nomination

Barrie was probably best known to big screen audiences as the supportive mother of an Indiana teen in the 1979 movie Breaking Away. The role earned her an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress.

She also received an Emmy nomination for the same role when she played it again in a 1981 television adaptation. Her film promise had been evident 15 years earlier, when she was named best actress at the Cannes Film Festival in 1964 for the drama One Potato, Two Potato.

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On television, Barrie appeared in long-running sitcoms, playing the wife of Hal Linden’s police captain on Barney Miller and the grandmother to Brooke Shields’ titular character on Suddenly Susan. She also earned a Tony nomination for her Broadway work as Sarah in Stephen Sondheim’s lauded 1970 musical Company.

Early life and Broadway roles

Barbara Ann Berman was born in Chicago on May 23, 1931, the second child and only daughter of Louis Berman, an insurance salesman, and Frances Boruszak Berman. After the family moved to Texas during her childhood, she grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated as a drama major at the University of Texas in 1952.

She moved to New York that same decade, eventually landing television jobs before focusing on theatre productions. She made her Broadway debut in the 1955 comedy The Wooden Dish and went on to a number of Broadway and off-Broadway roles, including Elizabeth Proctor in Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, Hermia in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Helena in All’s Well That Ends Well.

Her first credited film role came in 1963’s The Caretakers, as a mental patient. Apart from Breaking Away, she filled a number of roles on the big screen, including as the mother of Goldie Hawn’s titular character in the 1980 hit comedy Private Benjamin. She told The Times in 1964 that she had fallen in love with filmmaking early, while shooting One Potato, Two Potato.

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Barbara Barrie family and survivors

In addition to her daughter Jane Harnick, Barrie is survived by her son, Aaron Harnick, from her 43-year marriage to Jay Harnick, who passed away in 2007. She is also survived by three granddaughters.

Her death was confirmed on Wednesday local time, and her family said she passed away at her Manhattan home with medical assistance.