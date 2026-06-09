Barbeques Galore Collapses, 500 Jobs at Risk as Receivership Forces Closure of Company Stores

The Australian barbecue retailer has entered administration, leading to a planned wind‑up of its company‑owned stores, loss of up to 500 jobs and failure to secure a rescue deal, as landlords, suppliers and a changing retail environment erode its finances.

Barbeques Galore , the Australian retailer synonymous with the country's backyard barbecue culture, has collapsed into administration amid mounting financial pressures and a faltering retail landscape.

The news follows the group's receivers, led by Quentin Olde, confirming that a deal to keep the company afloat has failed to secure commercially viable terms with key landlords and suppliers. The store, which once boasted 89 outlets-including 62 company-owned and 27 franchised locations-will see its corporate chain begin a structured liquidation from June 16, while the franchisee sites will be guided through transitional arrangements that allow them to operate independently as the group's assets are divested.

The collapse came after a series of financial setbacks that have long plagued the chain. Barbeques Galore's recent financial statements disclosed losses exceeding $30 million over the past three years, while sales of its core products - barbecues and heaters - have stagnated around $170 million. The company's net current liabilities outstrip its liquid assets, a fact highlighted by auditors in the firm's latest ASIC filings, which raised serious doubts about the chain's ability to continue as a going concern.

In early 2024 Quadrant Private Equity, the firm that acquired the chain in 2012, extracted a $5.6 million dividend from the business a year later, further deepening the perceived financial unsustainability. The retailer's primary creditor, the Commonwealth Bank, was replaced by Gordon Brothers - a Boston‑based distressed‑lending specialist - in October last year, a move that underscored the precarious nature of the firm's finances.

Key to the receivers' ability to rescue the business had been a negotiated agreement with suppliers to shift back to credit terms that supported ongoing operations. However, several suppliers, especially those based in China, refused to accept the proposed terms and demanded earlier payment; others could not re‑insurance themselves under the new conditions. Coupled with a more cautious Australian consumer following the federal budget announcement, which nudged discretionary spending down, the chain's sales further weakened.

The receivers confirmed that assets will be marketed for sale, that the company's brand and name will be offered to potential buyers, and that all existing gift cards will remain valid until June 30, albeit with a double‑money threshold to redeem them. Employees throughout the network will receive full redundancy packages, benefits, and termination payments, according to Olde.

Barbeques Galore's downfall is part of a larger shift in the Australian household retail sector, where traditional big‑box retailers such as Harvey Norman and Bunnings, alongside fast‑growing online players, are capturing market share from niche specialty outlets. The brand's once‑dominant position in the barbecue market-grounded in a strong Australian pastime and considerable consumer interest in outdoor living-has eroded over the last decade.

Although the industry for outdoor cooking equipment is forecast to grow, Barbeques Galore has failed to maintain competitive pricing and product innovation. The company's inability to secure long‑term leases and supplier agreements, coupled with the loss of trust from investors and the public eye, sealed its fate. The transfer of the company's equity stake to Gordon Brothers and the appointment of Grant Thornton's Phillip Campbell‑Wilson as administrator earlier in the year pointed toward a strategic restructuring that ultimately proved unviable.





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