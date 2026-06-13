La Liga champions Barcelona have made an initial offer for 18-year-old Australian defender Herrington, currently playing for Colorado Rapids in MLS, but the bid was rejected as it fell short of the club's valuation. Herrington, who has impressed in his debut MLS season and earned a spot in Australia's World Cup squad, could become the most expensive Australian player if a deal in the $23-30 million range is agreed. Other European clubs, including Everton and West Ham United, are also monitoring the situation.

A strong performance at the World Cup can propel a young footballer into the global spotlight, attracting interest from elite clubs. For Australia n defender Herrington , the attention is already intense, with Barcelona making a formal bid on the eve of his potential tournament debut.

The La Liga champions are keen to sign the 18-year-old center-back from Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids, becoming the first club to submit an offer, according to sources close to the player who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of transfer talks. The exact terms of Barcelona's initial proposal are undisclosed, but it has been rejected because it failed to meet Colorado's valuation, sources say.

The CIES Football Observatory estimates Herrington's market value between $23 million and $30 million. Any accepted bid within that range would make him the most expensive Australian player in history, surpassing the previous record set by a Socceroo at a World Cup where he was a standout performer.

Herrington's rapid rise began when he signed for Colorado in January after 18 months at professional level with Brisbane Roar in the A-League, his hometown club, which sold him for about $1 million. He quickly established himself as one of MLS's most talented young players, holding his own against stars like Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min, and Thomas Muller. Remarkably, European teams had already expressed interest in buying him from Colorado before he played an official match for them.

When asked about his move, Herrington said he chose MLS for playing time, calling it a developing league where he could get minutes. His decision proved wise: he is the only Colorado player to have featured in every minute of the MLS season so far, and Australia coach Tony Popovic praised him as special for his achievements at age 18.

Herrington is likely to start in Australia's World Cup opener against Turkey, with Popovic expected to choose between him and Cameron Burgess on the left side of a back three. Any appearances at the tournament will increase Colorado's asking price. No Australian player, male or female, has ever worn Barcelona's famous colors; the only known offer the club made for an Australian was in 2003 for Leeds United's Harry Kewell, who chose Liverpool instead.

If Herrington signs for Barcelona, it would be one of the most high-profile moves by a Socceroo, but other clubs like Everton and West Ham United are also interested. Meanwhile, Brisbane Roar had a 20 percent sell-on clause from Herrington's transfer to Colorado, but the MLS club recently bought out that clause for about $560,000, choosing a short-term cash injection over a future windfall.

This transfer saga underscores the growing global recognition of Australian talent and the potential for a young defender to make history





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