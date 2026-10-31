In Barcelona, residents of the Modernist Casa de la Papallona launch a rent strike after a Dutch investment firm announces the conversion of the building into co‑living units, sparking a broader national debate on housing affordability, tenant rights, and the impact of speculative property purchases.

In the heart of Barcelona's Eixample district, the six‑storey Modernist building known as Casa de la Papallona has become the epicentre of a growing housing struggle.

The building's name, taken from the colourful butterfly‑shaped mosaic that adorns its façade, now echoes with the voices of residents who are refusing to leave. After a Dutch investment group obtained full ownership of the property in 2024, plans were set in motion to convert the long‑standing family homes into sleek co‑living units. Current tenants were informed that their leases would not be renewed and that they would have to vacate their homes by the end of 2025.

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The announcement sent shockwaves through the community, especially for those who had called Casa de la Papallona home for decades. Among the most vocal critics is Corina Cost, a mother of two who has lived in the building for 18 years. She insists that she has never missed a rent payment and even continued to pay the full amount after her lease expired in March 2025, all while fighting the impending eviction.

In a press conference held on October 15th, she declared, "We're not going to leave our homes.

Tenants Launch Stay At Home Protest

" She sat beside Anna Olesti, a 25‑year‑old lawyer who, after a close friendship of four years with Cost, has taken on the leadership of the tenants' strike. The duo's social media post, shared by the Instagram account @sindicathabsc, shows the two women in front of the building and marks the beginning of a stay‑at‑home protest. The rent strike is a statement against what the families see as an assault on the right to stable, affordable housing.

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Olesti explained that the new property owners are focused on capitalising on a market that is hard‑pressed for supply, and that a significant amount of her income-about 40 per cent-is locked into rent. She said, "Finding another place at this rate would be difficult.

" The tenants have joined forces with the Social Housing Union of Catalonia, which has been conducting a campaign against the speculation that is rapidly displacing long‑term residents from traditional neighbourhoods. The situation mirrors a wider national crisis that exploded in September 2026 when the Spanish Prime Minister's government approved emergency housing measures. One of the most tragic spark stones was the eviction of María del Carmen Abascal, a 87‑year‑old pensioner who had lived in her home for seven decades.

The private equity firm that purchased the building in 2018 had raised her monthly rent from €500 to €1,650, a figure that exceeded her pension. When she could no longer meet the new rate, she was evicted. The video footage of her being carried out of the apartment by stretcher set a nationwide outcry and paved the way for new legislation.

Measures introduced include banning evictions of vulnerable tenants, tightening rules on lease termination, and limiting corporate purchases of residential property. In Barcelona, a city that attracts 16 million visitors each year, the housing crisis is felt acutely. Over the last decade rents have increased by more than 50 per cent, while the supply of medium‑sized homes that suit families has dwindled.

Spain Housing Crisis And Vulture Funds

Tenant unions allege that speculative "vulture funds" have driven up prices and squeezed out tenants who can afford only modest rentals. Felipe Sánchez's emergency measures are now in force, but the sentiment among residents is clear: property cannot be a pure profit vehicle when the city's core is simultaneously a tourist haven and an affordable neighbourhood. The Casa de la Papallona strike is now part of a broader movement across Spain.

In over 50 cities, organisers have staged blockades of eviction notices and marched through city streets, demanding transparent housing policies. The Spanish tenant unions have called for a general strike on November 11th. Throughout the summer, there was a spirit of collective resistance. Those organising the Casa de la Papallona protest have received support from the National Housing Association and other civic groups.

The core issue that resonates with all tenants is the tension between an increasingly corporatised property market and the fundamental right to secure housing. The message that the tenants are repeating is rooted in the fear that the city's municipal character is being eroded by speculative investors.

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If the tenants are successful, their collective action could set a precedent for how communal tenants in Barcelona and over the country can fight back against the eroding rights that Spanish law touts as "Housing is a human right.

" Even if the struggle is not immediately victorious, the shared narrative of integrity, resistance, and the sheer insistence that people can keep their homes may become a key part of a larger global conversation about housing as a basic human necessity. The Casa de la Papallona residents, still refusing to leave their homes, have shown that tenants in Barcelona-and indeed in European cities worldwide-are willing to fight for a future where homes are not simply commodities.

Community Fight Against Speculative Investors

Their story is a stark reminder that living spaces that sustain people for generations cannot simply be replaced by "co‑living" projects aimed at corporate profit.

"I won't let the walls of our life go to a big portfolio," Anna Olesti said in a statement to SBS Dateline. "There's a deep sense of insecurity and loss of control. It is not just difficult-it is impossible-to find an affordable rental in a city under such intense housing pressure.

" And for twenty‑three people, the struggle means the very personal question of what it truly means to have a home. The language and the action shows how a generation is not going to dissolve and give away their community's character for the building blocks of an industry that promises wealth at the expense of its own keepers.

The community's act has already influenced policy dialogues, and, if the new owner remains tied up to a vault of speculative gains, those adverse effects could ripple across Barcelona's modest, ageing housing stock. In summary, the Casa de la Papallona residents' rent strike exemplifies a global trend: renters in growing global capitals are recognising that they are being forced to accept a new reality of escalating costs and diminishing choice.

The momentum that is cultivated in the fight here could be a catalyst for further legislative reforms across Spain-bringing the "right to housing" back into the forefront of public policy. The resolution of this struggle will likely shape the future of Barcelona's housing market for years to come.