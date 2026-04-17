Barefoot Volcanologist's Portrait Wins Top Photography Award

Elle Leontiev's stunning portrait of Phillip Yamah, a self-taught volcanologist from Vanuatu, has secured the Open Photographer of the Year title at the 2026 Sony World Photography Awards. The image, captured under challenging technical conditions, highlights Yamah's profound connection with Mount Yasur volcano and celebrates his dedication and unique knowledge.

Elle Leontiev has been crowned Open Photographer of the Year at the prestigious 2026 Sony World Photography Awards , a remarkable achievement selected from an overwhelming pool of over 430,000 submissions from more than 200 countries and territories. Her winning entry is a striking portrait of Phillip Yamah, a self-taught volcanologist, captured against the awe-inspiring backdrop of Mount Yasur in Vanuatu .

The earth vibrated with latent power beneath Leontiev’s feet, the air heavy with the scent of volcanic gases and the fine particulate matter of ash. Standing barefoot on a recent lava bomb, Phillip Yamah presented a compelling figure. His sleek, silver lava suit offered a stark, almost futuristic contrast to the dark, smouldering landscape of Mount Yasur, a volcano renowned as one of the most active on the planet. The tension in the scene was amplified by an unexpected technical challenge: Leontiev was forced to shoot essentially blind. A power outage in a nearby village had rendered her Sony A7 III’s screens and digital interface useless, compelling her to rely solely on the audible feedback from her autofocus sensor to secure the shot. This leap of faith in her technical intuition proved profoundly rewarding. The resulting surreal portrait, a testament to the resilience and deep connection of the “barefoot volcanologist,” earned Leontiev this esteemed title. Speaking from London following the gala ceremony, Leontiev expressed how winning the award was a deeply affirming experience, but emphasized that its true significance lies in the global platform it affords her subjects. She explained that her original purpose in Vanuatu and Fiji was to work on a documentary project focusing on women’s rights. The opportunity to photograph Yamah was a detour that became a focal point. Leontiev highlighted that the ability to elevate the narratives of others is what makes the award particularly meaningful to her. Her artistic practice is driven by a desire to illustrate dreamlike states and shed light on important social issues. This award, she feels, represents a moment where these stories are being acknowledged and valued on an international stage, extending beyond her own photographic endeavors. Phillip Yamah, who was born and continues to reside at the base of Mount Yasur, embodies a story of profound, lived expertise. Despite lacking formal academic qualifications due to limited access to higher education and financial constraints, he has dedicated years to understanding Mount Yasur. Leontiev recounted how Yamah proudly showcased the Haos Blong Volkeno museum he established for his community, which even included a lava suit gifted by visiting researchers for his explorations. This encounter solidified her conviction that she had the chance to create a truly special environmental portrait, an exceptional opportunity to champion the story of an underdog in the scientific community. Yamah's intimate local knowledge makes him an invaluable resource. He has collaborated with distinguished French volcanologist Thomas Boyer and has guided numerous international research teams, National Geographic expeditions, and even public figures such as Will Smith to the volcano's crater rim. In an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, Leontiev asserts that maintaining a visual record of humanity grounded in authentic experience is more critical than ever. Yamah's distinctive moniker, the “barefoot volcanologist,” stems from his unconventional practice of exploring the rugged volcanic terrain without footwear. This is not a stylistic choice but a practical necessity, as his exceptionally large feet, size 20, make finding suitable shoes an almost insurmountable challenge. Leontiev’s path to capturing this award-winning image was, in many ways, serendipitous. Her initial journey to Tanna was part of a larger documentary assignment focused on women's rights in Vanuatu and Fiji. She dedicated a week to immersing herself in the daily life of Yamah's community, investing time in building trust and participating in local ceremonies before approaching him for the portrait. Reflecting on the moment of the shoot on the ash plains, Leontiev spoke of feeling a profound sense of privilege in honoring his life story. She reiterated that the photograph is less about the dramatic spectacle of the volcano itself and more about the quiet strength and the deeply ingrained presence of Phillip’s relationship with it. It speaks to the universal themes of knowledge acquisition, the persistent pursuit of dreams, the art of coexistence, the importance of cultural understanding, and a deep-seated respect for the natural world. Yamah’s personal aspiration is for his son to pursue higher education and become Vanuatu’s first officially recognized volcanologist. Moved by this ambition, Leontiev has partnered with filmmaker Guillaume Beaudoin to launch an initiative aimed at supporting this dream. With 15 years of experience, Leontiev describes her visual style as occupying a unique space between fine art and documentary storytelling. She posits that as AI continues to blur the lines between reality and artificial construction, imagery that is inherently human, authentic, and rooted in lived experience, presence, and truth is gaining significant value. While acknowledging that AI can offer cost reductions and fill specific market voids, she firmly believes it cannot replicate authenticity or our fundamental human need to connect with one another





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Photography Awards Volcanology Portrait Photography Vanuatu Elle Leontiev

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Capturing the Unseen: Ron Timehin's 'The Labadi Community' SeriesPhotographer Ron Timehin shares the inspiration behind his series 'The Labadi Community', aiming to portray Africans authentically, showcasing fishing, play, and rest in a tourist resort in Accra. The series highlights community pride, heritage, and the elegance of a horse, contrasting with typical portrayals and emphasizing collaborative photography.

Read more »

Former NSW MP spruiked as ‘esteemed’ Liberal at campaign event – despite Icac’s ‘serious corrupt conduct’ findingExclusive: John Sidoti wins cheers and applause at re-election fundraiser for his successor

Read more »

Bott gets helping hand in shot at crowning glory for Royal PatronageTulloch Lodge co-trainer Adrian Bott says he can’t take credit if Royal Patronage wins the All Aged Stakes on Saturday, after getting a helping hand from his wife, Jess.

Read more »

Eat my dust: what is slow vacuuming – and does it work?When it comes to vacuuming, slow and steady wins the rug race, according to social media users

Read more »

Sony world photography awards 2026The Sony world photography awards announce the four overall winners of the 2026 competitions: professional, open, student and youth

Read more »