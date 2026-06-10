Barnaby Joyce Admits 'Less Than Perfect' Answer After One Nation Housing Policy Backflip

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has admitted to giving a "less than perfect" answer during a Sky News interview, requiring an on-air correction of his party's housing policy. Joyce rated himself five out of ten for the mix-up, which involved clarifying that One Nation does not plan to force permanent residents to sell their homes. Party leader Pauline Hanson defended the move, saying Australians value honesty. The incident comes as One Nation leads recent polling with 29 percent primary support, amid its policy to restrict foreign property ownership and require non-Australian owners to sell within two years.

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has admitted to providing a less than perfect answer during a recent interview, which led to an on-air correction regarding his party's housing policy .

The incident occurred when Mr. Joyce was asked about One Nation's stance on forcing permanent residents to sell their homes. He initially gave an answer that he later clarified was incorrect, prompting him to rate his performance a five out of ten. The backflip centered on One Nation's Housing policy, which party leader Pauline Hanson has reiterated: excluding foreign citizens from residential property ownership and requiring existing owners who are not Australian citizens to sell within two years.

After the interview, Joyce returned to the air to clarify that One Nation does not intend to force permanent residents to sell their homes. Joyce explained that his party must "rise to the challenge" of increased scrutiny as its public support grows, acknowledging that they have fewer research resources than major parties. He emphasized a preference for correcting statements rather than maintaining an incorrect position.

Pauline Hanson defended Joyce on social media, stating that Australians appreciate honesty and that her party prioritizes Australians first. The policy clarification comes amid a surge in One Nation's popularity, with a recent survey showing the party leading the primary vote at 29 percent, ahead of Labor at 26 percent and the Coalition at 20 percent. The poll was conducted between May 26 and June 2, reflecting a significant shift in voter sentiment.

Barnaby Joyce's self-assessment of his interview performance highlights the challenges faced by smaller parties operating under intense media scrutiny. The specific policy in question concerns foreign ownership of residential property and the status of permanent residents. Joyce's initial misstatement created confusion about whether permanent residents would be forced to sell, which he swiftly corrected. He noted that the episode illustrates public concern about housing affordability and ownership.

The One Nation leader, Pauline Hanson, has consistently framed the policy as a measure to protect Australian homebuyers, arguing that foreign investment drives up prices. Her social media posts reinforce this narrative, emphasizing that the party will give temporary visa holders and overseas citizens two years to sell to Australian citizens. This stance resonates with constituents anxious about housing market accessibility.

The incident also reveals operational constraints within One Nation, as Joyce pointed out limited access to research officers compared to major parties. This resource gap makes precise policy articulation more difficult, especially during fast-paced interviews.

Nevertheless, Joyce committed to correctness over evasion, a stance Hanson highlighted as a virtue. The timing of this policy clarification and Joyce's admission coincides with a remarkable polling surge for One Nation. The survey, fielded in late May and early June, placed the party at 29 percent primary vote, a figure that surpasses both Labor and the Coalition.

Such numbers suggest a significant shift in the political landscape, possibly driven by voter dissatisfaction with mainstream parties on issues like housing, immigration, and national identity. One Nation's hardline stance on foreign property ownership taps into these anxieties. The party's messaging prioritizes Australians in housing and other sectors, a theme that appears to gain traction. Joyce's on-air backflip, while embarrassing, may have inadvertently underscored the party's willingness to correct errors, contrasting with perceptions of major parties as evasive.

However, the episode also exposes vulnerabilities: policy incoherence and limited expertise could undermine credibility as scrutiny intensifies. Hanson's defense of Joyce indicates internal cohesion but also a strategic choice to double down on populist themes. The next weeks will test whether One Nation can sustain its momentum while developing robust policy platforms. Observers will watch how the party handles future interviews and whether it can expand its research capacity.

The housing policy debate, with its emotional and economic dimensions, will remain central to the campaign leading up to the next election





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Barnaby Joyce One Nation Housing Policy Pauline Hanson Property Ownership Foreign Buyers Permanent Residents Polling Australian Election Political Scrutiny

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