Barnaby Joyce Compares Anthony Albanese to Conspiracy Theorists

Barnaby Joyce has compared Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to ‘moon landing’ conspiracy theorists after the doubts he sought to cast over One Nation’s ‘Fire the Liar’ campaign backfired. Mr Albanese questioned the legitimacy of the fundraising drive, which raised more than $1 million by Wednesday evening and surpassed $2.5 million in donations 24 hours later. Auditor Daryl Monnink concluded in a ‘functional audit’ into the fundraising push that the donation numbers reported by One Nation were legitimate.

Barnaby Joyce has compared Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to ‘ moon landing ’ conspiracy theorists after the doubts he sought to cast over One Nation ’s ‘Fire the Liar’ campaign backfired.

Mr Albanese questioned the legitimacy of the fundraising drive, which raised more than $1 million by Wednesday evening and surpassed $2.5 million in donations 24 hours later. Auditor Daryl Monnink concluded in a ‘functional audit’ into the fundraising push that the donation numbers reported by One Nation were legitimate





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Barnaby Joyce Anthony Albanese One Nation Fire The Liar Moon Landing Conspiracy Theorists Donation Numbers Legitimacy Auditor Daryl Monnink Functional Audit

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