Barnaby Joyce demands Karl Stefanovic 'grow a set' and make a call on his future at Nine

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has demanded Karl Stefanovic 'grow a set' and make a call on his future at Nine amid rampant speculation the $2m-a-year network star is set to switch focus to his podcast.

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has demanded Karl Stefanovic 'grow a set' and make a call on his future at Nine amid rampant speculation the $2m-a-year network star is set to switch focus to his podcast.

Karl Stefanovic has dodged a very direct five-word question on his future at Nine after Barnaby Joyce asked if he was 'going to grow a set' and spill all on his future. The former deputy prime minister demanded Karl tell him 'What’s happening with Channel Nine?

' during a special 'pub test' broadcast of The Karl Stefanovic Show from Albury, on Friday, ahead of the Farrer by-election the following day. Stefanovic initially asked Mr Joyce if he was 'going to grow a set and go back to the lower house' if One Nation candidate David Farley won, which he subsequently did. Barnaby Joyce grilled Karl Stefanovic on his future at Nine during a live special broadcast of his podcast.

The politician said his future was in the hands of One Nation and the 'people of New England who I love dearly', but he was open to all possibilities. The Today host, who has continued to fuel rumours he will leave Nine later this year after launching his personal podcast in January, said he was 'very, very happy' at the Network.

'He’s shutting me down, he’s shutting me down … this conversation is (going to) cost (him) millions,' Mr Joyce joked. The quicker you go back to Tamworth or wherever the hell you come from the better. I don’t like your kind here in Albury.

' Stefanovic went on to describe Mr Joyce as 'a good fella' before the MP stated that he 'loved' the podcast host 'to death'. The broadcaster has been increasingly vocal about Australian politics since launching his podcast earlier this year. When he announced the new project, away from his role presenting the Today show, he promised to 'unleash his inner beast' through 'unfiltered and uncensored' conversations.

Since its launch, the podcast has amassed 7.9 million full episode views on YouTube and Spotify and landed a host of exclusive high-profile interviews and news stories





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Barnaby Joyce Karl Stefanovic Nine Podcast Future Switch Focus Albury Farrer By-Election David Farley Pub Test The Karl Stefanovic Show Unfiltered And Uncensored Unleash His Inner Beast High-Profile Interviews News Stories

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