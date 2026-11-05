Barnaby Joyce Says NSW, Not Victoria, Is the Real Test for One Nation

One Nation recruit Barnaby Joyce downplays the party's Victorian election chances and points to next year's NSW poll as the real litmus test, as analyst Antony Green predicts only about half a dozen lower house seats.

One Nation recruit Barnaby Joyce has downplayed the party's chances at the Victorian election and shifted attention to next year's NSW poll, calling NSW the real litmus test of how One Nation is going.

Joyce Shifts Focus To NSW Election

His comments came as the party's Victorian leader Warren Pickering claimed One Nation will govern in its own right. Joyce told this masthead that those who wish to disparage One Nation want Victoria to be the litmus test. He said NSW will be the real litmus test instead. The reality is Victorian Labor has been atrocious, Joyce said.

Also read NSW Liberals hit with MP exodus amid surge in popularity for One Nation

He predicted Labor would poll very badly and that preference flows would greatly assist the Liberals because Labor preferences would swing towards the Libs. In so many instances, who comes second determines who comes first, Joyce said. He argued this is not a reflection of how One Nation is going nationally but a reflection of how preference flows work.

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Joyce said NSW does not have the catastrophic Labor government Victoria has had, so the voting dynamic will be different, and there will be many seats where the Libs will come third. Joyce's frank assessment of Victoria contrasts with Pickering, One Nation's top Victorian candidate, who has spent this week talking about a One Nation government. We are not going to engage in speculation about preferences, Pickering told reporters on Monday.

One Nation Nervous About Victoria Results

One Nation is here to win, he said, adding the party will get this done whatever the disposition of the parliament. The split reflects nervousness in One Nation's federal ranks about a poor showing in Victoria. They're talking down expectations, said Antony Green, who analysed election night results on the ABC for decades. Green predicted One Nation would win a maximum of about half a dozen lower house seats.

Green said One Nation's primary vote had drifted into the low-20s, too low to get the most votes in many electorates, as conservatives in Victoria swung their support behind the Coalition in the belief it was most likely to defeat Labor. One Nation will probably finish second in many rural and regional seats, Green suggests, but fail to win because Labor preferences would help elect a Coalition candidate, likely a National.

In the cities, Green predicted One Nation would finish second in some traditional working-class areas, but a lower Liberal vote would mean that in some cases One Nation would not gain enough preferences to get ahead of Labor. Even if it struggles in the lower house, highlighting the challenge of insurgent parties converting primary votes into single-member seat wins, One Nation is still likely to win a swag of upper house seats that do not require preferences, handing it leverage to drag any Coalition government to the right.

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Candidate Controversies Draw Election Attention

Joyce's comments could help avoid embarrassment if the party fails to pick up many seats in an election which, along with March's NSW poll, will help shape expectations of One Nation's prospects at a federal election due by mid-2028. The contest has also drawn attention to candidate controversies.

One Nation candidate Mark Nicholson claimed a One Nation government would jail former premiers Daniel Andrews and Jacinta Allan by Christmas, and he has promoted the appearance of a member of a group promoting conspiracy theories about the Port Arthur massacre and the September 11 attacks. After South Australia's election, in which Premier Peter Malinauskas triumphed while One Nation surged, NSW Premier Chris Minns is considered in little danger of losing, tempting discontented voters to lodge a protest vote with One Nation instead of looking to the traditional alternative.

Party Faces Potential Government Loss In NSW

One senior figure told MPs late last month that the party could lose more than a dozen seats and be bundled out of government in one term, delivering the grim predictions in a series of closed-door briefings to ram home the threat posed by One Nation. The state of NSW has a higher proportion of people, and therefore seats, in non-metropolitan areas.

One Nation is particularly popular in the regions and has a stronger historical presence outside Sydney than it does outside Melbourne, bolstered by Joyce who is popular in his own right. The party's lead NSW candidate, former trade commissioner Mike Newman, is viewed within Labor as a more serious political operator than Warren Pickering. Paul Sakkal is Chief Political Correspondent. He previously covered Victorian politics and won a Walkley award and the 2025 Press Gallery Journalist of the Year.