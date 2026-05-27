Barnardo s poll reveals nearly one in five UK girls receive unwanted images online

A Barnardo s poll finds that online abuse and harassment are becoming normalised for girls in the UK, with many receiving unsolicited images and degrading comments. The charity calls for mandatory safety codes for tech companies.

Nearly one in five girls in the UK receive persistent unwanted images online, according to a new poll by the children s charity Barnardo s.

The survey highlights that online misogyny and harassment are becoming an everyday part of growing up for young people. The charity warns that without stronger regulation, tech platforms continue to expose children to harmful content. The poll, which surveyed thousands of 13- to 20-year-olds across the UK, found that a quarter of girls had been called degrading names online. One in seven 13- to 15-year-olds reported being asked to send a nude photo.

Lynn Perry, the chief executive of Barnardo s, said the findings show how constant and corrosive online abuse is. It has become part of the background noise of growing up, affecting young people both on and offline, she said. The results can be harmful on all sides, from humiliation and sexualised abuse to feelings of shame and isolation. The survey also revealed that more than half of boys said they were expected to act tough and not show emotion.

A quarter of all those surveyed had seen a nude photo that was originally sent privately and then shared without consent. One in five girls (18%) reported receiving repeated messages after asking the sender to stop or ignoring them.

Additionally, 41% of boys agreed that if a girl posted photos online, she should expect comments about her appearance. The study highlights how boys feel unable to call out their peers, with 21% saying their friends would not back them if they challenged sexist comments. The majority (57%) of boys said people would think they were boring if they did not join in with the group s banter.

Lauren Spiers, a children s services manager for Barnardo s Northern Ireland, said the charity was hearing stories of girls being repeatedly verbally abused in PE and facing daily intimidation at school. We re hearing about girls being followed and harassed in public, then feeling too unsafe to travel alone, and others avoiding parts of buses due to sexualised comments, she said. Online, these attitudes are reinforced and amplified.

A third of Barnardo s frontline practitioners said they were seeing more children affected by misogynistic content online, and an increase in child-on-child sexual abuse or children displaying problematic sexual behaviour compared with last year. The charity is calling on the government to upgrade Ofcom s violence against women and girls guidance to a mandatory code of practice for tech companies.

This would force platforms to explicitly assess how their design choices affect the safety of women and girls, and require tech companies to publicly report how they handle user reports of misogyny and harassment. The consultation for social media platforms closed on Tuesday, and ministers are expected to make a final decision on the policy within weeks. Barnardo s urges swift action to protect young people from the escalating crisis of online abuse





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