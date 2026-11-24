Health Minister Mark Butler says the government is negotiating with the Greens to return legislation cutting extra private health insurance rebates for Australians aged 65 and over to the Senate this week. The changes would take effect in April 2027 and save 3 billion dollars over four years.

Health Minister Mark Butler said on Monday the government is in negotiations with the Greens and hopes to return legislation on private health insurance rebate s to the Senate this week.

The bill would remove additional rebates for Australians aged 65 and older, giving them the same rebate as younger people in the same income tier. If passed, the changes would come into effect in April 2027. The government says the changes will reduce intergenerational inequity and save 3 billion dollars over four years, to be reinvested in aged care.

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Impact on Older Australians Health Insurance Rebates

The plan could increase costs for 3.2 million policyholders by an average 252 dollars a year, and cost the private health insurance industry 44,000 policyholders. Health Department analysis estimates about 78,000 Australians aged 65 and over would drop their private health cover by 2030 under the changes. Currently, people under 65 in the lowest income group receive a maximum rebate of 24 per cent.

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For people aged 65 to 69, the maximum rebate is 28 per cent, and for those aged 70 and over it is 32 per cent. The government argues people in the same income tier should receive the same level of rebate, regardless of age. The controversial plan was rejected by Coalition, Greens and crossbench senators, and has been criticised by insurers, state governments and industry bodies.

The bill is supported by academics from the University of Melbourne and the University of Technology Sydney. They note the current rules give a bigger subsidy to a 70-year-old with substantial savings than to a 35-year-old parent on the same income who is paying a mortgage and childcare. Parliament should pass the bill as it stands, and deal with genuine hardship through means-tested support, not age, suggest Yuting Zhang, Ali Yasin Vergili and Nathan Kettlewell, writing in the publication.

Industry Backlash Against Health Policy Changes

But the proposed changes have sparked a political and industry backlash. Insurer Latrobe Health Services said while it supported investment in aged care, it did not support older Australians on lower incomes and pensions carrying the cost of it.

The Australian Private Hospitals Association and Australian Medical Association have argued the changes would fall hardest on the older Australians least able to absorb it, will shift substantial cost to public hospitals already operating at capacity, and will compound an emerging viability crisis in private hospitals. Mark Fitzgibbon, who led private health insurer NIB for more than two decades until 2024, said older Australians will still get a great deal from private health insurance even if the federal government succeeds in removing the additional rebates.

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Community Rating System Subsidies Private Health Insurance

Fitzgibbon said the current settings were about politics, rather than sensible policy, and young policyholders were subsidising the cost of older ones, whose healthcare bills skyrocketed in their final years of life. Under Australia's community rating system, everyone pays the same premiums for a given policy, regardless of their age and health. Effectively, young people cross-subsidise older people. If not for government policy of community rating, premiums for older Australians would be significantly higher, said Fitzgibbon.

Even if government reduces the rebate, private health insurance remains tremendously good value for older people, provided they can afford it, he said.