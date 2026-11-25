The BBC has filed an urgent appeal to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to dismiss Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit over a Panorama documentary. The broadcaster argues the US court lacks jurisdiction.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has lodged an urgent appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, seeking to overturn a federal judge's decision to allow Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit to proceed to trial. The legal challenge stems from a Panorama documentary titled Trump: A Second Chance, which the Corporation maintains never aired within the jurisdiction of the state where the case is being heard. This high-stakes procedural move follows internal surprise at the ruling by Judge Jeffrey T Kuntz, a Trump appointee, who denied the broadcaster's initial motion to dismiss the case earlier this month.

Jurisdiction Dispute and Streaming Restrictions

The core of the BBC's appeal rests on the argument that the Florida federal court lacks personal jurisdiction over the UK-based media giant because the documentary was never broadcast or streamed within the state. In a legal submission reviewed by the Guardian, the Corporation's legal team emphasized that the program, which examined the events surrounding the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol, was exclusively produced and aired in the United Kingdom. They highlighted that the BBC undertook rigorous and systematic efforts to prevent American access to its streaming content, specifically citing the UK iPlayer service, which is geoblocked outside of British territory.

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The broadcaster asserts that the documentary was never shown in Florida, nor was it available on any platform with US distribution rights that would have permitted domestic viewing. The BBC's lawyers argue that Judge Kuntz erred in finding jurisdiction despite the complete lack of evidence that any person in Florida accessed the documentary. Under both Florida law and the precedent set by the 11th Circuit, such evidence is a strict requirement for establishing that a foreign entity has sufficient contacts with the state to be sued there. The Corporation maintains that third parties may have acquired international distribution rights, but these entities never aired the content in the United States, further insulating the BBC from local legal exposure.

Alleged Actual Malice and Editorial Decisions

While the jurisdictional battle unfolds, the substantive defamation claims regarding the editorial content of the documentary remain unresolved. The Panorama film in question featured a sequence that spliced together two distinct segments of a speech delivered by Donald Trump before the Capitol riot. This editing technique created the implication that Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and fight, specifically including the fabricated sequence where he allegedly said, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol and I'll be there with you, and we fight. We fight like hell." The BBC has apologized for the edit but continues to deny that the documentary as a whole defamed Trump, stating it was never intended to mislead viewers regarding his role in the events of 6 January.

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Despite the BBC's apology and its insistence on the lack of jurisdiction, Judge Kuntz ruled that Trump had sufficiently pleaded "actual malice" on the part of the broadcaster. In his ruling, the judge wrote that accepting the allegations in the complaint as true, the court found that Trump plausibly pled damages. He noted that the defamatory documentary was released close to the election, causing reputational harm that justifies the legal proceedings. This finding is critical because, under US law, public figures must prove actual malice-that the defendant knew the statement was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth-to win a defamation case.

Financial Stakes and Next Legal Procedures

The financial implications of this lawsuit are staggering, with Donald Trump seeking $10 billion in damages. The BBC has described the current situation as a significant political headache and a drain on resources, given the time and expense required to defend against such a high-profile action in a foreign legal system. The Corporation's spokesperson expressed disappointment with the court's decision, reiterating from the start that the BBC broadcast the documentary in the UK only. They stressed that no other broadcaster showed the film in Florida, reinforcing their position that the case should be dismissed on jurisdictional grounds rather than adjudicated on the merits of the editorial content.

Looking ahead, the legal process will likely involve further depositions and motions before a trial can occur. Donald Trump is still scheduled to give a deposition in the case, a procedure in which he will be questioned by lawyers under oath. This upcoming testimony will be a pivotal moment in the litigation, potentially shedding light on his allegations of reputational harm and the specific damages he claims to have suffered. The outcome of the 11th Circuit's review of the BBC's appeal will determine whether the case remains in Florida or is dismissed, setting a precedent for how US courts handle media disputes involving international broadcasters and digital distribution.