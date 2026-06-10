BBC Cancels Doctor Who Christmas Special and Puts Series Out to Tender

The BBC has cancelled the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special and announced the series will be put out to competitive tender following the exit of showrunner Russell T Davies and producer Bad Wolf, marking a major transitional period for the iconic sci-fi show.

The BBC has officially cancelled the planned Christmas special for Doctor Who , a decision that marks a significant shift for the long-running science fiction series.

This news comes in the wake of the departure of showrunner Russell T Davies and production company Bad Wolf. The broadcaster has also announced that the series will be put out to a "competitive tender" this year, in line with its Royal Charter obligations, meaning a new production partner will be sought to helm the show's future. The Christmas special has been a beloved tradition in the UK since the show's revival, often used to introduce new Doctors.

Ncuti Gatwa made his full debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in the 2023 Christmas special, following in the footsteps of David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker, who also debuted in festive episodes. The BBC acknowledged that the cancellation would be disappointing for fans, especially after previously teasing a "Christmas spectacular" for 2026.

In a joint statement, the BBC, Davies, and Bad Wolf explained that the decision was made to focus on the show's long-term future, promising that when the TARDIS returns, it will be "in all its glory.

" Davies and Bad Wolf had been instrumental in the 2021 reboot of the series. Their exit opens the door for BBC Studios or an independent producer to potentially reinvent the iconic franchise. Russell T Davies himself addressed the news directly, stating, "And so GOODBYE from me to Doctor Who but HELLO to a big new future for the show, as the BBC announces it's putting the show out to tender.

As a result, there won't be a Christmas Special - we only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen, but now we do know, there's no need for it.

" He elaborated that fans would have to wait longer for new episodes, but the wait would be for "MORE Doctor Who than a one-off," making it worthwhile. He clarified that no script was written and no actor was approached for the next Doctor, adding a note of defiant optimism about the show's未知 future. This shake-up occurs during a period of uncertainty for Doctor Who.

The series recently lost its co-production deal with Disney+, and lead actor Ncuti Gatwa has stepped down. Viewership figures have also struggled to regain previous momentum, fueling speculation about the program's longevity. Despite this, the BBC has reaffirmed its commitment to commissioning new episodes. The corporation also confirmed that a previously announced new Doctor Who animation series for CBeebies is currently in production, indicating that the franchise's expansion continues even as its live-action flagship enters a transitional phase





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