BBC presenter praised for appeal to young men has history of abusive and misogynistic remarks, the Guardian can reveal. A former footballer turned reality TV star, Cain travels to the world's most dangerous places, interviewing young men who live on the fringes of society.

BBC presenter praised for appeal to young men has history of abusive and misogynistic remarks, the Guardian can reveal. A former footballer turned reality TV star, Cain travels to the world's most dangerous places, interviewing young men who live on the fringes of society.

Before Cain began working with the BBC, he was a prolific user of X, which was then known as Twitter. He frequently referred to women in tweets using abusive terms, making jokes about hitting women and degrading sexual practices. He also sent female users of the social media platform abusive messages with offensive sexualised language.

In 2014, in response to a since-deleted tweet he perceived to be a homophobic, Cain tweeted that one female user should 'go and choke on a cock you slut'. To another female user in 2015 he wrote: 'The only thing that's desperate around here is your pictures with your shit tits. Now suck a dick, and fuck off.

' These and dozens of other similar posts, all of which were publicly available, raise questions for the BBC about what, if any, vetting was conducted before his appointment. Late on Wednesday, Cain's X account appeared to have been removed from the platform. Cain did not respond to multiple requests for comment. A BBC spokesperson said: 'We are very clear we expect the highest standards of behaviour from everyone who works with or for the BBC.

When allegations are brought to our attention we take them seriously. We will consider this information carefully and do not intend to comment further at this stage.

' A source at the BBC said the corporation had been unaware of Cain's social media posts. The revelations could pose the first big test for the BBC's new director general. BBC executives have in the past praised Cain's 'exceptional' ability to connect with young men, and promoted him on the broadcaster's youth-focused channel, describing him as 'what BBC Three is about'. He also appeared on the BBC's flagship Celebrity MasterChef in 2025, reaching the semi-final.

Into the Danger Zone, which was filmed in 2024 and aired in 2025, there were ample warnings in the public domain about his controversial background. He had previously appeared on an MTV reality TV show, where he was known for using the phrase 'you can't turn a hoe into a housewife'.

And a newspaper article from 2015, which is easily discoverable online, reported an incident in which a woman alleged that he uploaded footage of them having sex on to Snapchat without her consent. At the time, Cain said the woman consented to the footage being shared, saying: 'Everyone knows what happens on my Snapchat.

' It was around the time of the Snapchat incident that Cain was frequently tweeting abusive jokes about hitting and slapping women. While watching an episode of the ITV reality show Love Island in 2015, Cain tweeted that if he were a contestant he 'would have to choke slam' the female contestant Jessica Hayes 'real quick'.

On a separate occasion, he abused Hayes again, saying he would like to 'dick fuck her and her big mouth, spit in her face and then fuck her off'. While watching a 2012 Channel 4 documentary, Cain tweeted that he wanted to 'talcum powder pimp slap these bitches already!

' Cain also posted about sexual practices that blur the boundaries of consent, or that many would regard as offensive. In 2011, he joked about an extreme sex act involving semen, describing how it would be perpetrated against a 'chick' or 'bitch'.

Two years later, in 2013, Cain posted a tweet which joked that 'eating bad food at weekends is like when a girl says, 'Don't cum in me', but you do it anyway, then think 'shit', adding three laughing emojis. In 2014 he tweeted: 'A girl bangs 100 guys=Slag A guy bangs 100 girls=Ledge.

' The same year he tweeted: 'I DO NOT.. I repeat I DO NOT think EVERY girl is a slag! There are some absolute PHENOMENAL women out there.. They're just a rare commodity.

' In 2015, he wrote: 'I know some sluts that think they're not sluts cuz they slut discreetly. Lol.

' In 2017, he wrote: 'You'll never see a good girl trying to prove to you she's a good girl, she's naturally different. ' While the comments are several years old, the fact most of them have been available on Cain's public X account for more than a decade raise questions about the BBC's vetting procedures given his controversial background





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