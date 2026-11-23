The BBC issued a cease-and-desist order forcing a Mount Gambier real estate business to remove its Bluey-themed float from the 2025 Christmas parade due to copyright infringement.

Mount Gambier residents missed their annual tradition of seeing the popular Bluey -themed float during the 2025 Christmas parade after the British Broadcasting Corporation issued a strict copyright infringement notice. The order required Property and Co, a local family-owned real estate agency, to immediately remove the display and cease all related marketing activities. This legal intervention prevented the small business from showcasing their award-winning creation, which had been a centerpiece of their community engagement strategy for the past three years.

The Float That Caused Legal Dispute

Property and Co Principal and sales agent Bianca Taylor confirmed that the organization had invested significantly in the display, spending over $8,000 to build a miniature replica of the Heeler family's iconic yellow Queenslander house. The float also included three professionally crafted costumes designed to match the characters from the ABC Kids television show. Ms Taylor described the construction process, noting that the team built the structure from scratch to ensure high quality and visual accuracy for the upcoming weekend festivities.

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BBC Enforces Strict Licensing Rules

The British Broadcasting Corporation confirmed that its Studios Brand Protection Team sent a cease-and-desist letter in December 2025 to halt the unlicensed use of the intellectual property. A broadcaster statement clarified that these letters do not aim to prevent community events from happening but strictly request the removal of unlicensed Bluey mascots and branding. The Corporation emphasized that while they are brand custodians responsible for protecting the goodwill built with audiences, they must take necessary measures to mitigate any negative impact on the franchise.

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Legal Experts Weigh in on Copyright

Wellett Potter, a senior lecturer and intellectual property law expert at the University of New England, stated that the BBC was acting within its rights to protect the brand's quality control and the trust families place in the characters. Dr Potter explained that the Bluey brand encompasses not just the name but also the character designs, visual elements, and drawings, all of which are trademarked and protected by copyright law. He noted that using the image without permission constitutes an exercise of someone else's rights, regardless of whether the user is a commercial entity or an individual.

Community Reaction and Future Implications

Ms Taylor expressed disappointment over the decision, noting that the community showed overwhelming support for the float and were equally upset by its removal from the 2026 parade plans. She pointed out the confusion regarding why other organizations using copyrighted characters faced no such restrictions, suggesting an uneven enforcement of licensing laws. Dr Potter advised that for future events, organizers should seek explicit permission in advance to avoid similar problems, as rights holders have equal power to assert their claims whether the use is commercial or non-commercial.