Mike Love, co-founder, frontman and co-writer of Beach Boys hits including California Girls and Good Vibrations, has died at 85, less than 18 months after cousin Brian Wilson.

Mike Love, who helped form the Beach Boys with three cousins and friend Al Jardine in California in 1961, has died at the age of 85.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn confirmed his passing in a statement on Saturday. No cause of death was given. His death comes less than 18 months after that of his cousin and songwriting partner Brian Wilson. Love had called off numerous Beach Boys shows this year.

Also read Mike Burgess Defends ASIO Leadership Amid Bondi Attack Backlash

Publicist Katie Altman said he died surrounded by family. With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family, Love media representative Katie Altman said. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans, Altman said.

Early Life And Family Background

Michael Edward Love was born in Los Angeles on March 15, 1941, in the Baldwin Hills neighbourhood. His mother, Emily Glee Wilson, was the sister of Brian Wilson father, Murry, and encouraged her children to appreciate music. The eldest of six children, including future basketball star Stan Love, he grew up near the Wilson home in Hawthorne, California.

Advertisement

As teenagers, Love and Brian Wilson spent hours listening to music, Wilson drawn to harmony groups like the Four Freshmen while Love favoured Little Richard and Chuck Berry. We both had other friends and we both had girlfriends, but I do not know that either of us had a better friend, Love wrote in his memoir. The group was originally known as the Pendletones, named after a popular plaid shirt of the time.

They scored their first regional hit with Surfin in 1961 before signing with Capitol Records the following year. Only when their debut record, Surfin, was released did they discover they had been renamed the Beach Boys, at the suggestion of a local record promoter. They soon broke through nationally with Surfin Safari and Surfin USA.

Surfing Culture And Musical Hits

Despite building their early success on songs celebrating California surfing culture, Dennis Wilson was the only member of the original line-up who was an accomplished surfer, although Love occasionally took to the waves. I was never a good surfer, but I could sing about it, Love said in a 2022 interview. Love songwriting and vocal credits included California Girls, Good Vibrations, Surfin USA, I Get Around, Help Me Rhonda, Wouldnt It Be Nice, Kokomo and Fun, Fun, Fun.

His distinctive nasal vocals complemented the Wilson brothers sweeter harmonies. He shared lead singing duties with Brian on I Get Around and with Carl on Good Vibrations. The Beach Boys had more than a dozen top 20 songs between 1963 and 1966 and topped the charts with I Get Around, Help Me, Rhonda and Good Vibrations. Worldwide record sales topped 100 million copies.

The group scored four US number one singles, all co-written by Love: I Get Around, Help Me Rhonda, Good Vibrations and Kokomo, spanning 24 years from 1964 to 1988. Brian Wilson growing creative ambitions culminated in the landmark 1966 album Pet Sounds. As musical tastes changed and Wilson increasingly withdrew from public life, the Beach Boys struggled to replicate their early commercial success.

Advertisement

But the 1974 compilation Endless Summer revived their fortunes, and in 1988 they returned to the top of the US charts with Kokomo, co-written by Love. In concert, the extroverted Love served as unofficial master of ceremonies, a role solidified in the 1990s when he acquired legal ownership of the group name. As the only constant member since formation, he served as the Beach Boys longtime frontman.

Songwriting Credits And Legal Disputes

His most notable legal action came in 1994 when he successfully sued Wilson to receive songwriting credits on 35 Beach Boys songs. Love contended that many of the groups most memorable lyrics were written by him. His relationship with Brian became increasingly complicated. For those who believe that Brian walks on water, I will always be the Antichrist, Love wrote in his memoir, Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy.

He rejected accusations that he had resisted Wilson more adventurous musical direction, particularly during the recording of Pet Sounds. His long history of lawsuits against Wilson attracted the ire of many band fans. Following the deaths of Dennis Wilson in 1983 and Carl Wilson in 1998, Love secured exclusive touring rights to the Beach Boys name, prompting a lengthy legal dispute with Jardine. The agreement put to rest years of litigation that strained relations among members.

The surviving Beach Boys reunited in 2012 for the album That Is Why God Made the Radio and a 50th anniversary tour. But the reunion ended acrimoniously when Love resumed touring with his own line-up. I have always admired Mike dedication to the music and to the group. We did some great work together, Brian Wilson said.

Transcendental Meditation And India Retreat

Love was also a long-term exponent of Transcendental Meditation and famously joined the Beatles in India in 1968 for a meditation retreat, along with Scottish singer Donovan and actress Mia Farrow. When Paul McCartney brought out his guitar to share the start of a new song for the upcoming White Album called Back in the USSR, Love suggested adding a middle eight about the various girls of the Soviet Union to parody California Girls.

He would joke in later years that he should have been given a writing credit on the song alongside McCartney and John Lennon. Love avoided the drug problems that later plagued Brian and Dennis Wilson, but was otherwise very much a rock star. A vegetarian and environmentalist, he married six times, with one marriage ending in annulment, and had eight children. He married his sixth wife, Jacquelyne Piesen, in 1994, and his son Christian performed with the Beach Boys.

In June 2025, Love was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a quarter of a century after Wilson received the same honour. Al Jardine, 84, now the last surviving founding member of the Beach Boys, toured Australia in June and July, singing the groups hits with the Pet Sounds Band.