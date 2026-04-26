Beaconsfield Mine Survivor Brant Webb Still Haunted by 2006 Ordeal

Twenty years after being rescued from the Beaconsfield mine collapse, Brant Webb continues to deal with the physical and psychological effects of the trauma, including anxiety, spinal issues, and mysterious fume-induced blackouts. The story also details the diverging paths of Webb and fellow survivor Todd Russell.

Twenty years after the Beaconsfield mine collapse , survivor Brant Webb continues to grapple with the physical and psychological scars of the ordeal. The incident, which occurred on Anzac Day 2006, left Webb compressed in height by 6.4 centimetres due to a massive rockfall.

He undergoes ongoing alternative therapy to manage crippling anxiety stemming from the trauma. Recent surgery addressed spinal cord pressure caused by a bulging disc, a direct consequence of the impact. A particularly unsettling aspect of his recovery involves unexplained blackouts triggered by fumes vented from mines after explosives were used during the rescue attempt. These fumes, though odourless, caused Webb to lose consciousness on multiple occasions, leading a psychiatrist to link them to the terror experienced during the rescue operation.

He recounts lying near a vent and experiencing prolonged unconsciousness and severe sunburn. The collapse at the Beaconsfield gold mine, 925 metres beneath the Tasmanian town, captivated Australia and the world. The initial disaster claimed the life of Larry Knight, while Webb and Todd Russell remained trapped for five days. Despite dwindling hope, rescuers persisted, employing explosives to create a new tunnel.

A last-minute inspection by mine foreman Steven Saltmarsh and underground manager Pat Ball led to the miraculous discovery that Webb and Russell were still alive. During their confinement, the men maintained their sanity by singing the song 'The Gambler,' a desperate attempt to hold onto normalcy amidst the chaos. A lifeline was established, providing them with essential supplies like water, blankets, medicine, and nutritional drinks. The nation collectively held its breath, united in the hope of their rescue.

Following their dramatic return to the surface on May 9, 2006, the lives of Webb and Russell diverged significantly. While Webb has focused on family, particularly his grandchildren, Russell has faced personal struggles, including divorce and a serious illness. His home was also targeted by thieves who stole his firearms and vehicle. Sadly, the two men, who shared an unimaginable ordeal for 321 hours, have not spoken in a decade, their differing personalities and interests creating a lasting distance.

Webb acknowledged their incompatibility, noting Russell’s preference for shooting over his own love of fishing. The Beaconsfield mine collapse remains a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the enduring impact of trauma





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Beaconsfield Mine Brant Webb Todd Russell Mine Collapse Trauma PTSD Rescue Tasmania Anzac Day

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