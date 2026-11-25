Kurtley Beale is set to end his five-year Test exile after being named on the bench for Australia's season-ending clash with Ireland at Twickenham. James Ramm will debut on the wing and Allan Alaalatoa could captain in his 100th Test.

Kurtley Beale is set to end his five-year Test exile after being named on the bench for Australia's season-ending clash with Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 37-year-old will make his 96th appearance for the Wallabies, having last represented them against Wales in Cardiff in 2021, a gap of 1832 days. It is an extraordinary return for a player who debuted for the Waratahs as a teenager in 2007 and first played for Australia against Wales in 2009 as a 20-year-old. Beale has not played a Test since starting at fullback against Wales in November 2021.

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He has 95 caps and will become the oldest Wallaby since World War II to play a Test. Coach Les Kiss said Beale's selection was on merit.

"I couldn't speak highly enough of him, he has been unbelievable," Kiss told reporters. "The Kurtley decision was tough on Daugunu. It is tough, but it isn't a gift to Kurtley. He has been impressive.

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And he's been selected on merit. And that's the bottom line.

Kiss Praises Beale Super Rugby Merit

" Kiss added that Beale's Super Rugby form for the Western Force, where he played at fly-half and inside centre, earned him his call. "If you saw his Super Aus games, he played at 10, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips came on at 10, he went to 12. He helped engineer those wins that they had. They were impressive.

He was kicking goals from everywhere, kicking corners. And that type of influence has come through in every session, every video session, every computer session. He's been great. He's earned his call.

" Beale said earlier this month that he never gave up hope of adding to his 95 Tests. "Very honoured and it's very humbling to be back in the Wallaby environment. It's been a while now, but I've been working really hard. Just kept believing, to be able to get another opportunity, and obviously started that with the Force," he said.

Ramm and Wilson Join Shock Selections

"With my experience, and being in and around the Force and Super Rugby the last couple of years, I always thought I was able to still add to the group, to the game, and I just kept believing. " Beale is not the only shock addition. James Ramm, who recently returned to Australian rugby after four successful seasons at English powerhouse Northampton Saints, will debut on the left wing.

Teddy Wilson, the son of World Cup-winning Wallaby David Wilson, is in line to win his first Test appearance after being included on the bench. Kalani Thomas, who proved many doubters wrong last week with a composed performance off the bench, will start ahead of Ryan Lonergan. Tom Hooper will shift from the second row to the back row to form a loose trio alongside Carlo Tizzano and Rob Valetini.

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Regular captain Harry Wilson, who has missed just one of the Wallabies' last 21 Tests, is expected to be injected off the bench alongside Queensland teammate Fraser McReight. Allan Alaalatoa is also expected to start and could captain the side in what will be the tight-head prop's 100th Test. Kiss said: "Reaching 100 Test matches for your country is a remarkable achievement and it's only fitting that Allan leads the side out as co-captain for such a monumental occasion.

" The Wallabies are looking to build on last week's dramatic 29-26 win over Wales and snap a six-match losing streak against Ireland dating back to 2018. In their last meeting, Ben Donaldson, who has been left out of Kiss' side, missed a penalty after the final siren that would have given the Wallabies a late win. Instead, they lost 33-31.

Kiss, who took over from Joe Schmidt in August, spent seven years with the Irish national side as defence coach under Declan Kidney and later Schmidt.

Ireland Without Banished Captain Sheehan

"We've taken some steps forward, grown our game and tested our squad depth this year," Kiss said, with less than a year before Australia host the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Ireland will be without captain Dan Sheehan, who received a two-game ban on Tuesday for an illegal croc-roll tackle on Marco van Staden during Saturday's 20-17 win over world champions South Africa in Dublin. Coach Andy Farrell has recalled Nick Timoney at No 8 in place of Sheehan.

Timoney, normally a flanker, wore the No 8 in Ireland's 43-15 victory over Fiji earlier this month. Jacob Stockdale comes in for Mack Hansen on the left wing in the only other change to the starting side, with lock Tadhg Beirne captaining the side.

Andrew Porter and Ryan Baird return to add physicality and work-rate up front, while flying winger Robert Baloucoune, who has scored seven tries in his past eight Tests, including two in the opening 20 minutes last week, gives Ireland a new threat out wide. Ireland's defeat of the Springboks gave them five wins from their six Nations Championship pool matches, but they finished third in the northern hemisphere table behind leaders France and second-placed England on bonus points.

Australia team: Isaac Kailea, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Allan Alaalatoa (co-capt), Josh Canham, Jeremy Williams, Tom Hooper, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini; Kalani Thomas, Carter Gordon, James Ramm, Len Ikitau, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Max Jorgensen, Tom Wright. Subs: Kurtley Beale, Teddy Wilson, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, and others.