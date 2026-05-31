Beast: A Familiar Playbook, Yet Surprisingly Invested

Beast is an Australian martial arts drama directed by Tyler Atkins and co-written by Russell Crowe. It follows a familiar playbook but manages to keep the audience engaged with its small pivots and deviations.

Directed by Tyler Atkins and co-written by Russell Crowe, this Australian feature follows a familiar playbook – but you’ll find yourself surprisingly invested, yes: the promising fighter who could’ve been a contender, could’ve been a champion.

But then life intervened: bad decisions were made, promises broken, the wrong paths taken. But what if the past came knocking on his door? What if our long-in-the-tooth hero could have another crack, set things right, get in the ring one more time? To say that Tyler Atkins’ Australian martial arts drama Beast plucks moves from a well-worn playbook is putting it lightly.

This is one of those genre films in which nothing surprises in broad terms; it’s the small pivots and deviations that matter. Given the ring of familiarity surrounding everything, I was surprised to find myself as invested in the film as I was, particularly because so many chest-thumping sports movies are already out there, many of which I find about as intellectually engaging as the back of a bag of protein powder





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Beast Martial Arts Drama Familiar Playbook Surprisingly Invested Chest-Thumping Sports Movies Intellectually Engaging Protein Powder

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