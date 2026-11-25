Beau Lamarre-Condon found guilty of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Former NSW police officer diagnosed with narcissistic and psychopathic traits. Full case details and psychological analysis here.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, a former New South Wales Police officer, has been convicted for the double murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. This verdict closes one of the most shockingly egregious cases observed by consulting criminal psychologist Tim Watson-Munro, who has practiced for nearly five decades. Lamarre-Condon's conviction underscores a terrifying intersection between psychological disorder, law enforcement access, and intimate partner violence.

Psychological Diagnosis and Guilty Verdict

Watson-Munro identifies Lamarre-Condon as an individual suffering from Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Psychopathic Personality Disorder, also known as anti-social personality. The jury rejected the suspect's claim of self-defense, confirming that he was fully aware of his actions and their consequences. No mental state defense was offered during the trial, indicating that Lamarre-Condon was in touch with reality and not subject to any disease of the mind that impaired his awareness of wrongdoing.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon Found Guilty of Murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Toxic Relationship Dynamics and Control

The relationship between Beau Lamarre-Condon and Jesse Baird was characterized by coercive control, monitoring via CCTV, and stalking on social media. Lamarre-Condon refused to accept the end of the relationship, despite it being casual in nature. He projected an image of a committed partnership to satisfy his insatiable demand for attention and celebrity, using power rather than love to maintain influence over his victim.

Methodical Planning and Disposal of Bodies

The murder was preceded by careful planning driven by revenge and a desire to restore lost pride. Lamarre-Condon hired a van and purchased a second surfboard bag to dispose of the bodies without detection. He killed Luke Davies to eliminate the only other eyewitness, demonstrating a complete lack of empathy for the survivors, including the families and friends of the deceased.

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Abuse of Police Authority and Training

A disturbing aspect of this case involves the use of a New South Wales Police-issued weapon obtained during Lamarre-Condon's employment. He attended the scene in disguise as an Uber driver, utilizing skills from his police training. He stated during the trial that he knew how to kill people because it was part of his instruction, an action he carried out with deadly effect and no remorse.

Societal Implications and Future Reforms

In Australia, more than one woman per week is murdered by a former partner or love interest, with the most dangerous period occurring when victims attempt to end contact. Coercive control often isolates individuals from support systems, preventing outside intervention. Tim Watson-Munro argues for mandatory social skills training in schools and psychometric testing for police recruits to screen for violence and personality flaws.