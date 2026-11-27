Sydney police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon was convicted of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024. A judge revealed prior allegations of coercive control before sentencing.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, a 31-year-old police officer, has been found guilty of murdering his former partner, Jesse Baird, and Baird's new partner, Luke Davies, at a Sydney terrace in February 2024. The verdict concludes a high-profile trial that exposed a pattern of alleged abusive behavior contradicting the defendant's claims of good character.

Rejection of Good Character Claims

Justice Natalie Adams ruled that evidence of prior abusive conduct was admissible to rebut Lamarre-Condon's assertion that he had no history of violence. The defense sought to present character evidence based on his clean criminal record, but the Crown introduced a statement from another former partner alleging a torrent of abuse during a three-year relationship. This included locking him out of his home, stalking via electronic tracking, and coercing him into withdrawing a police complaint.

Also read Red flags exhibited by Beau Lamarre-Condon in lead-up to double murder

Legal Definition of Domestic Abuse

The court determined that the alleged behaviors rose to society's newer standards of domestic violence, even without physical injury. Justice Adams noted that legislation recognizes abusive behavior may not always take the form of physical violence. The judge emphasized that patterns of abusive behavior culminating in violence often manifest through intimidation, coercion, or control. This legal interpretation allowed the jury to consider non-physical tactics as relevant to the severity of the defendant's conduct.

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Controversial Taser Video Evidence

The Crown also attempted to introduce a video of Lamarre-Condon using a Taser on a restrained man while in uniform. The footage showed the officer appearing to repeatedly deploy the device against an individual already on the ground. Justice Adams initially blocked this evidence, ruling that the Crown could not introduce the dubious past incident unless Lamarre-Condon actively relied on his good character. Once the defense made that claim, the judge allowed the character rebuttal but excluded the Taser video from the trial record.

Next Steps for Sentencing and Justice

Beau Lamarre-Condon will return to court in March for sentencing following the guilty verdict for the double murder. The discussion regarding his character occurred in the absence of the jury, meaning these details were not publicly reportable until the trial concluded. The conviction marks the end of the evidentiary phase, with the focus now shifting to the judicial determination of appropriate punishment for the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.