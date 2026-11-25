A criminal psychologist says the guilty verdict in the double murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies closes one of the most shockingly egregious cases he has seen. He argues Beau Lamarre-Condon is bad not mad, and that jealousy is not love but power.

The verdict concerning the double murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies closes one of the most shockingly egregious cases I have seen. Beau Lamarre-Condon stands now as the guilty party in a tragedy that has shocked the community and left families and friends devastated.

Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis

I have not examined Lamarre-Condon, but from the material I have read and the footage I have viewed it is clear he can be appropriately diagnosed with a number of disorders. These include Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Psychopathic Personality Disorder, also described as anti-social personality, and his relationship with Baird was toxic. In common parlance, Lamarre-Condon is bad not mad. He was well aware of his actions and the consequences of his behaviour.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon Found Guilty of Murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

It is telling that no mental state defence was offered during the trial. That suggests he was not psychiatrically evaluated or, if he was, that he was in touch with reality and not subject to any disease of the mind affecting his awareness of wrongdoing. Despite his protestations of loving Baird, power is not love.

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Toxic Relationship Coercive Control

At its highest the relationship was casual, but Lamarre-Condon, in his insatiable demand for attention and celebrity, was determined to portray his involvement with the deceased as one of a committed relationship. The relationship ended after many examples of bad behaviour, including coercive control, monitoring by CCTV, stalking social media posts and a reluctance to accept that the relationship had come to an end.

A narcissist has an excessive sense of self-worth, is entirely self-centred, constantly craves attention and admiration, and has no empathy for others. These aspects of his personality are well demonstrated in how he planned the murder of Baird, killed Davies to eliminate the only other eyewitness, and planned the disposal of the bodies to avoid detection. Lamarre-Condon had an opportunity to hire a van and buy a second surfboard bag to dispose of the bodies.

He did this without any concern for the dignity of the deceased and without any empathy for the survivors, including family and friends. A psychopath demonstrates no remorse or empathy for others. These aspects of his functioning are well evidenced in his behaviour leading to and including a protracted trial, which inevitably created greater trauma for the families of the deceased and friends.

Red Flags Warning Signs Overlooked

A further egregious aspect of his behaviour remains the use of a NSW Police-issued weapon, which he obtained during his employment as a policeman, and his attendance at the home in disguise as an Uber driver. His claim of self-defence beggars belief and was ultimately rejected by the jury. It is clear that many red flags occurred before the tragic deaths of Baird and Davies and, regrettably, these were not recognised.

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It should be noted that in Australia more than one woman per week is murdered by a former partner or love interest, and that the most dangerous time in a relationship is when the aggrieved parties attempt to end contact. It is clear that Lamarre-Condon was driven by the need for revenge and a desire to restore his lost sense of pride and dignity.

I have argued for many years that social skills training teaching youngsters how to better manage conflict, including the breakdown of friendships and relationships, should be integrated into school curriculums. People under threat need access to safe houses and guidance from significant others when red flags begin to appear.

Regrettably, due to coercive control, those who can be of greatest assistance are often excluded by the controller, leaving little opportunity for a person seeking to leave a relationship to obtain guidance and support. Lamarre-Condon, as a former serving policeman, will be reviled in prison and subject to constant danger. It is likely he will be classified as a protection prisoner, which will limit his opportunity for any potential treatment.

Individuals with severe personality disorders are notoriously difficult to treat and, in this case, where there is no empathy or remorse, it is highly probable he would not respond to treatment offered.