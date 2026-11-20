Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, told the jury that Beau Lamarre-Condon murdered Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in cold blood after an obsessive infatuation. The jury is expected to retire for deliberations next week.

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, has resumed his closing address in the double murder trial of Beau Lamarre-Condon, telling the jury that Jesse Baird and Luke Davies were murdered in cold blood.

Hatfield said the accused developed an obsessive and jealous infatuation with Baird, a former TV presenter. The evidence in the trial concluded this week, and Justice Natalie Adams has predicted the jury will retire for deliberations next week. Hatfield began his closing address yesterday and it continues today. Early next week, the jury will hear from defence barrister John Stratton, SC, followed by a summing up from the judge.

Also read Crown Prosecutor Sums Up Case in Beau Lamarre-Condon Double Murder Trial

Prosecutor Alleges Cold Blood Murder

Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder over the deaths of Baird, 26, and Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant, on February 19, 2024. Hatfield alleged the accused murdered the two men in cold blood. He said the accused's testimony was a story put together afterwards to explain away two deliberate killings.

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He said there was a completely overwhelming case that Lamarre-Condon also broke into Baird's home on August 17, 2023, six months before the alleged murders, and stole the then TV presenter's mobile phone and wallet. The accused has pleaded not guilty to this charge. The alleged break-in formed part of the backdrop against which the men were killed, Hatfield said. The alleged murders did not just happen out of the blue, Hatfield said.

It was a case of escalating conduct, including stalking and break-ins before a murder. Hatfield pointed to differences in the defence case as outlined by Lamarre-Condon's barrister, John Stratton, SC, in his opening address to the court in September and the accused's own evidence in court. Stratton said the defence case was that Davies had a knife when Lamarre-Condon first encountered him in the hallway of Baird's home.

Defense Case Contradictions Over Knife

Hatfield noted that this was changed to Mr Baird when Lamarre-Condon gave evidence. Stratton had said in the opening address in September that Lamarre-Condon threw a knife into the front yard of a house in another street in Paddington after Baird and Davies died. I should add that it's the case for the accused that when he encountered Mr Davies in the hallway that Mr Davies was holding onto a knife, he said.

During his evidence, Lamarre-Condon denied that he was aware of Luke Davies until after Baird and Davies died. Hatfield said the jury might form the view that this evidence was incorrect, in light of evidence given by friends of Lamarre-Condon. The friends told the court he had referred to Luke in early 2024. Before Hatfield started his closing address, Justice Natalie Adams spoke to the jury about two notes they had sent to the court.

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Jurors Approached By Public Members

The notes indicate that jurors were approached by members of the public outside the courtroom, who asked general questions or made general comments. Adams told the jury that she has reminded everyone in court that it is completely inappropriate for anybody to approach jurors, smile at them, or make any comment at all.

In addition to pleading not guilty to two counts of murder, Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to breaking into Baird's home six months before the alleged murders on August 17, 2023, and stealing the then TV presenter's phone and wallet. The accused has admitted to running out of Baird's home with those items when he was caught standing over his bed and holding his phone, but has told the court he was invited to stay the night.

The court has heard that Lamarre-Condon said Baird was incredibly brave for chasing an apparent intruder out of his home, without disclosing to Baird that the man was him. Hatfield said during his closing address that this was an example of the accused's breathtaking dishonesty. That's the world that the accused lives in, Hatfield said. Happily sitting there with Jesse Baird, knowing all along that he's the cause of the problem.

Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Rainbow Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Hotline (1800 497 212) and Lifeline (13 11 14).