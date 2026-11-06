Beau Lamarre-Condon Testifies in Double Murder Trial Overbullying

Beau Lamarre-Condon takes the stand for the first time, alleging workplace bullying and denying double murder charges in the Jesse Baird and Luke Davies killing.

Beau Lamarre-Condon stepped into the witness box on Thursday, marking a pivotal shift in the double murder trial as he began his testimony for the first time.

The former police officer, who had spent nearly seven weeks listening from the dock, detailed allegations of severe bullying during his career starting in 2017. He described enduring homophobic slurs and a toxic work environment that he claims contributed to his deteriorating mental health and eventual actions in February 2024.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon Trial: Former Officer Admits to Phone Access and Fuel Tank Sabotage

Lamarre-Condon Alleges Workplace Bullying

Mr. Lamarre-Condon stated that he faced constant harassment from superior officers and colleagues throughout his tenure, which he cited as a major factor in his distress. He recalled graphic memories of between 12 and 15 jobs involving dead bodies, including suicides, while expressing passion for deterring youth crime in Youth Command. He claimed he faced constant pushback and lacked support in that role, leading to significant emotional strain.

The 31-year-old accused testified that he actively planned to die by suicide by February 2024, viewing his police career and personal life as unsustainable under the pressure he endured. He admitted to fearing the loss of his job if he sought medication, despite his clear distress and suicidal ideation.

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Timeline of Relationship With Jesse Baird

Mr. Lamarre-Condon provided a detailed account of his relationship with television presenter Jesse Baird, whom he met in late 2022. He described their initial connection as friends with a sexual relationship that evolved into romantic dates, though the pair parted ways twice in 2023. The first separation occurred in April 2023 when Mr. Baird felt unready for a relationship, and the second followed in November when Mr. Baird discovered interference with his phone.

He testified that Mr. Baird discovered an Instagram story he posted that falsely implied flowers were sent by Mr. Baird, which led to the second breakup. The prosecution has alleged that these events fueled an obsessive infatuation, leading to stalking and the eventual murders of Mr. Baird and his new partner, Luke Davies, at a Paddington share house in February 2024.

Detailed Account of August 2023 Breakin

Addressing a charge of aggravated break and enter, Mr. Lamarre-Condon explained his actions at Mr. Baird's Brown Street terrace in August 2023. He claimed he entered upon invitation to go for a morning run, noting that Mr. Baird had left a key in the letterbox. However, he admitted to using a bobby pin to check the lock and accessing Mr. Baird's phone to ensure he was not in another relationship.

He testified that he panicked when Mr. Baird woke up after a charging cable dropped, fleeing the scene with the phone and wallet before dropping them down a drain. He stated he did not return the items immediately to avoid an awkward conversation, admitting his behavior was stupid but denying any malicious intent beyond jealousy.

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Events Leading to February Murders

On Friday, Mr. Lamarre-Condon gave his version of the night of the alleged murders in Paddington. He claimed his intention was solely to retrieve personal belongings, including a surfboard, an expensive ring, and clothing. He testified that he had arranged a hire car and planned to return his police pistol to the station after collecting his items.

He told the jury he arrived at Brown Street to ensure Mr. Baird had left for work to avoid accusations of harassment or an apprehended violence order. He denied charges of stalking the television presenter or using his police pistol to commit the killings, maintaining that his actions were driven by a desire to reclaim his property and not to harm anyone.