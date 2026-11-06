Beau Lamarre-Condon Testifies in Double Murder Trial of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Former officer Beau Lamarre-Condon details alleged workplace bullying and relationship fallout with Jesse Baird during his double murder trial testimony at Sydney's King Street courthouse.

Former NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon took the witness stand on Thursday at Sydney's historic King Street courthouse, marking a pivotal moment in the high-profile double murder trial that has captivated the public for seven weeks. The 31-year-old defendant, who is accused of fatally shooting Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies with his service weapon, finally began mounting his defense after weeks of listening to expert testimony and witness accounts.

Allegations of Workplace Bullying

Lamarre-Condon immediately addressed his past experiences within the NSW Police force, testifying about alleged homophobic abuse from supervisors during his time stationed in Surry Hills. He stated that his supervisor once made disparaging remarks about gay individuals, prompting Lamarre-Condon to transfer to the youth command division to escape what he described as torment and harassment from colleagues.

Also read Alleged murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon gives evidence in court for first time

The emotional weight of these memories was evident in the courtroom, where the officer's voice shook as he recounted his struggles. He told the jury that he frequently experienced suicidal thoughts while dealing with the intense pressure of his work environment, though he noted that his primary concern during those dark periods was avoiding traumatizing other people.

Complex Relationship Dynamics

Turning to his personal life, Lamarre-Condon described his relationship with victim Jesse Baird as a complicated friendship involving a sexual component that occurred in October and November 2022. He testified that the couple stopped seeing each other in April 2023 due to differing expectations regarding commitment, but later recommenced a sexual relationship in June 2023.

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This second phase of their connection ended in November 2023 after Lamarre-Condon admitted to lying to Baird and blocking another man from Baird's phone. Following this breakup, the officer confessed to retaliatory behavior, including pouring water into the fuel tank of Baird's utility vehicle, an act he acknowledged was inappropriate but justified in his mind as a response to the emotional turmoil.

Events Leading to the Shooting

On February 19 2024, Lamarre-Condon traveled to Baird's home in Paddington with the stated intention of retrieving personal belongings, including a Cartier ring and a shirt valued at $2000. He drove his mother's hire car to avoid recognition and circled the street before parking near the house, hoping to avoid direct interaction with Baird due to fears of an apprehended violence order.

Upon exiting his vehicle, Lamarre-Condon spotted what he believed to be a delivery motorcycle equipped with a helmet and hi-vis jacket, which provided him with a cover to approach the property. He carried his police firearm because he had signed it out for a work shift earlier that day and feared criminal charges if he left it unsecured in his car.

Incident Inside the Bedroom

Donning the motorcycle helmet, Lamarre-Condon entered Baird's bedroom to search for his items but failed to locate them. Baird, who could not identify the intruder due to the visor, yelled that they were being robbed and lunged at Lamarre-Condon with a knife, leading to a physical struggle.

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During the confrontation, Lamarre-Condon testified that he entered police mode and aimed his gun at Baird's right shoulder to make him drop the weapon. He fired once, but as they continued to struggle and eventually fell to the ground, his finger remained on the trigger. He claimed the subsequent discharge that killed Baird was accidental, emphasizing that while he accepts responsibility for the death, the act was not intentional.