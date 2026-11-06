Beau Lamarre-Condon tells NSW Supreme Court he acted in self-defence in Jesse Baird and Luke Davies shooting trial

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon returned to the witness box on Friday, testifying he acted in self-defence in the shooting deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. He denied murder and an earlier break-in, describing a struggle over his police-issued Glock.

Former New South Wales police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon returned to the witness box on Friday in his NSW Supreme Court trial in Sydney. The 31-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder over the deaths of Jesse Baird, 26, a former television presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant.

The men died of gunshot wounds at Baird's home in Paddington on February 19, 2024. The 15-person jury has been told Lamarre-Condon's case is that he acted in self-defence. He also pleaded not guilty to an aggravated charge of breaking into Baird's home six months earlier on August 17, 2023, and stealing his mobile phone and wallet. Lamarre-Condon began giving evidence on Thursday and continued on Friday.

Also read Lamarre-Condon admits accessing Baird's private messages in trial testimony

Lamarre Condon Details Relationship With Jesse Baird

He told the court he first met Baird in October 2022 at the Universal nightclub on Oxford Street. He said their relationship began as sexual and developed into a romantic partnership by December 2022. This contradicts the Crown's allegation that Baird saw the arrangement as casual. He said they first broke up in April 2023 after he found messages from another man on Baird's Instagram.

On the break-in charge, Lamarre-Condon denied stealing Baird's phone and wallet. He said Baird invited him over during a reconciled period that began in late June 2023. He used a key left in the letterbox but admitted putting a bobby pin in the front door lock. He said he wanted to take Baird's phone outside while he slept to check whether he was in a relationship with another man.

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If Baird woke and came outside, he would see the bobby pin and not think Lamarre-Condon was going through his phone. The Crown alleges Lamarre-Condon developed an obsessive and jealous infatuation with Baird that escalated when Baird ended their casual romantic relationship in November 2023. Prosecutors point to Lamarre-Condon's deception about his health, including a message to Baird claiming he had cancer.

Defence Claims Gun Went Off During Struggle

This was exposed when he had minor day surgery for an unrelated condition two days after the alleged murders. The defence case is that Lamarre-Condon went to Baird's home disguised as an Uber Eats delivery rider to collect belongings. He told the jury his police-issued Glock pistol went off twice during a struggle with Baird, fatally wounding him. He said he and Baird fell to the ground and the gun discharged a second time accidentally.

He said his hand was not on the trigger and it was his fault but not intentional. Lamarre-Condon testified that he checked Baird's pulse and put him in the recovery position, believing he could still feel a pulse. He said he thought about St Vincent's Hospital nearby and wanted to get onto the street to flag down an ambulance.

He said he still had his helmet on with the visor down when he looked up and saw someone he did not know, who he now knows to be Luke Davies. He told the court Davies had the gun, pointed it at his chest and said he was going to shoot him. He said he had both hands in the air and was calling Triple Zero when Davies raised the gun towards his head.

Lamarre Condon Testifies About Shootings With Luke Davies

He described struggling with Davies and trying to turn the gun away from himself. He said he moved Davies's arm from a pivot point on his left wrist, turning the gun away from himself while watching the weapon. He saw Davies pulling down on the trigger, and it must have been to shoot him. The gun went off during this motion.

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Lamarre-Condon said the bullet went through Davies' head and wedged into Baird's bedroom door. He said he picked the gun up without touching the hand grip, immediately holstered it and checked whether Davies was responsive, concluding he was not. He said he told Baird to please get up and not be dead. His phone screen had cracked after he dropped it.

He said he was still trying to call for help. After the shooting, Lamarre-Condon said things did not feel real. He called a friend and said something had gone horribly wrong. He drove to the friend's work and said he was not in a normal state.

He said he told the friend he had killed somebody, referring to a singular person, and never said anything about shooting Luke. He said he told the friend about two gunshots relating to Jesse Baird and Jesse Baird only. He then said he did not shoot the second person. He said he wanted to call police but could not have them make out it was a domestic or that he shot a witness.

Accused Describes Buying Second Surfboard Cover

He said he asked where to get a door and the friend was the one who said to go to Bunnings. He asked the friend to take time off work to help him figure out if it was real. He said he originally planned to buy a suitcase or a sleeping bag after the men's deaths but later decided to buy a second surfboard cover. He had bought one two days earlier on February 17, 2024.

He said he did not want the housemates to see the bodies and be traumatised for the rest of their life. Asked why he did not contact police, he said it honestly did not feel real. He said he was later genuinely of the belief that he would be killed in prison because of the uniform that he wears. Lamarre-Condon also denied allegations from a witness referred to as Elizabeth Kennedy that he photographed Baird in bed with another man.

He admitted tapping on the bedroom window to get Baird's attention but said he only stood there for five seconds in shock before leaving. There is no dispute that he cleaned Baird's share house and disposed of the men's bodies. The trial continues as the jury weighs the conflicting narratives. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491.