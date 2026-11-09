Beau Lamarre-Condon Testifies Self-Defense in Sydney Double Murder Trial

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon testified in his murder trial, claiming self-defense in the shooting of Jesse Baird and that Luke Davies accidentally shot himself. The prosecution alleges he intentionally killed both men.

Former New South Wales police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon returned to the witness box in the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney on Friday for cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC.

Lamarre-Condon, 31, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder over the deaths of Jesse Baird, 26, a former TV presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant. The killings occurred at Baird's Paddington share house on February 19, 2024. A 15-person jury has been told his case is that he acted in self-defense.

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Beau Lamarre-Condon Details Share House Entry

Lamarre-Condon started giving evidence on Thursday and told the court he entered Baird's Paddington share house through an open door on February 19, 2024, to collect belongings including a $25,000 Cartier ring and Casablanca shirts worth thousands. He said the relationship ended in November 2023 and he had a key Baird cut for him that month. He said their relationship was romantic but not exclusive. He believed nobody was home despite the door being ajar.

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He admitted to using Baird's phone after he died to send messages to Baird's housemates about the move, though he said he was unaware Baird was moving out at the time of his death. The accused said he had his police weapon with him because he had contemplated taking his own life on February 18 over work-related trauma and had intended to return it to Miranda police station later that day.

He said he struck upon an idea that morning to dress as an Uber Eats delivery rider and used a motorcycle helmet, high-visibility clothing and bags he saw on a bike in Paddington. He was worried that if he knocked on the door it might be perceived as harassment because Baird had told him to refrain from contacting him. He entered after knocking three times.

Accused Describes Confrontation With Jesse Baird

He ran upstairs and hid when he heard noises, then came back downstairs and encountered Baird in the kitchen. Lamarre-Condon said he took off the high-visibility jacket upstairs and his firearm was secreted under his shirt on a plain-clothes holster at the rear. Baird did not recognise him with the helmet on and lunged at him with a knife, he said.

At one stage the knife tore his whole blue shirt open and he was pinned to a wall in the kitchen. He said he had his gun in his right hand and nudged Baird back anywhere from about 20 centimetres to a metre. He said he still had hold of Baird with his left hand while aiming with his right.

He shot Baird once in the shoulder to disarm him and accidentally in the head when they fell to the floor. During cross-examination on Friday, Hatfield asked Lamarre-Condon to mark up a floor plan of Baird's Paddington home. Lamarre-Condon told the court there were moving boxes in the hallway of the terrace and in the kitchen when he entered. Hatfield questioned him about his evidence that he was pinned against a kitchen wall before he fired the first shot.

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Lamarre-Condon Defends Shooting To Disarm Victim

Lamarre-Condon said he pushed Baird back as far as he could, let go and fired towards Baird's right shoulder. He maintained the first shot was deliberate and was the right move. I 110 per cent stand by that first shot because if I didn't do it Jesse Baird would be sitting here in the box today, and he would have to explain why he drove a knife into my throat, he said.

Jesse did not have his finger on the trigger, he said. It was my fault. I've said from the start I am guilty of manslaughter and I'm responsible for his death, but it wasn't intentional. He described being pinned up against the kitchen wall with Jesse's left forearm against his chest and Jesse swinging the knife with his right hand.

He said both his hands were on Baird's right hand trying to hold the knife away, and he reached for his gun after Baird slashed his shirt. Lamarre-Condon said he found a phone and called Triple Zero and went into police mode to try to save Baird. He said Davies grabbed the gun and pointed it at him, and later pulled the trigger and shot himself in front of Baird's bedroom door.

Trial Continues With Crown Prosecution Rebuttal

The Crown case is that Lamarre-Condon shot Davies through the door. He admitted to cleaning Baird's house and disposing of the men's bodies before turning himself in to police on February 23, 2024. The trial continues with further evidence expected from the prosecution and potential witnesses. The jury has been instructed to weigh these assertions against the forensic evidence and the Crown's rebuttal.

Legal observers note the case hinges on the credibility of Lamarre-Condon's self-defense claim versus the prosecution's theory of premeditated murder. The next session will continue the cross-examination process to determine the factual basis of the defense's narrative. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491, and Lifeline on 13 11 14.