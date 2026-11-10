Beau Lamarre-Condon Trial: Accused Denies Stalking Jesse Baird Before Murder Charges

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon denies stalking Jesse Baird as his double murder trial continues at the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, a former NSW police officer, returned to the witness box at the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney to face further cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, in his double murder trial. The 31-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder over the deaths of Jesse Baird, 26, a former TV presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant.

Lamarre-Condon's case is that he acted in self-defence, the 15-person jury has been told. The court was set to pause for Remembrance Day at 11am after a request from some members of that jury.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon denies planning to 'assassinate' ex-partner

Relationship Timeline and Alleged Stalking Claims

The court has heard that the men met in Sydney in October 2022 and that their relationship was non-exclusive. Lamarre-Condon said they began going on 'romantic dates' in December that year. He denied stalking Baird in 2023 after their first break-up in April that year.

Lamarre-Condon rejected a prosecution suggestion, put on Tuesday, that he was obsessed with Baird 'right from the start'. 'Smitten, yes. Obsessed, no,' he told the court.

The men resumed contact briefly around August or September 2023, after their first break-up. Baird ended the relationship permanently in November 2023. Lamarre-Condon admitted that he invaded Baird's privacy by going through his phone on two occasions, in March and April 2023.

Advertisement

Lamarre-Condon denied breaking into Baird's home on August 17, 2023. He said Baird had responded to a text message he sent and had invited him to stay the night later that day, and that he used a key left out for him. The court has heard that Baird woke to a man he did not recognise standing over his bed and chased him out of the home.

Baird reported the alleged break-in and the theft of his phone and wallet to police. The accused has said his actions were intended so that, if Baird woke up, he would not think it was him.

Phone Access, CCTV and Police Authority

The court has heard that police found CCTV footage on Lamarre-Condon's iCloud account showing Baird on a date with another man at the Royal Hotel in Paddington on May 19, 2023. Lamarre-Condon denied that he was stalking Baird or misusing his authority as a police officer to access CCTV of him.

He said last week that he came across the footage while helping police colleagues with official duties following a potential assault nearby. He also said Baird had invited him to 'swing by' the hotel in uniform while he was working.

Hatfield suggested that it appealed to Lamarre-Condon that Baird was a TV presenter. The accused rejected that suggestion, saying 'Jesse Baird could have been a garbage cleaner' and that the two men never really talked much about Baird's work. He said he was not really interested in it.

Advertisement

The court also heard that Lamarre-Condon texted a friend on August 15, 2023, writing 'I'm going to run into old mate today. Do you wanna come? Haha.' Hatfield put to him that the message was framed as if he knew he would run into Baird. Lamarre-Condon described it as 'wishful thinking' and denied a suggestion that he knew Baird's location and was able to monitor him on Snapchat.

Disputed Messages and Video Evidence

Cross-examination also focused on a photo Lamarre-Condon took in April 2023 of Instagram messages on Baird's phone. In those messages, Baird was asked by another man whether he was in a relationship and replied that he and Lamarre-Condon saw each other 'from time to time' but were not 'seeing' each other or in a relationship. The time on the screen in the photo reads 5.16pm.

The court has heard that Lamarre-Condon sent the photo to three friends. He agreed during cross-examination that his relationship with Baird was not exclusive, that he was seeing another man, and that he had an online dating profile in March 2023.

Lamarre-Condon had previously told the court that he took the photo after Baird gave him his phone to edit a video of them at an escape room they had visited earlier that evening, after dinner. He also denied that he misrepresented the nature of his relationship with Baird in a video made during a farm stay holiday in March 2023.

Court Break and Support Services

Justice Natalie Adams said the court would adjourn for about 5 minutes before 11am so that jurors who wished to observe the minute's silence could do so in the jury room. The trial will resume after that break, with the cross-examination of Lamarre-Condon continuing before the jury.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in the trial can seek support from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.