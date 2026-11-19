Prosecutors in the Beau Lamarre-Condon murder trial argue that obsession and manipulation led the former officer to kill Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024.

The final phase of a nine-week criminal trial for Beau Lamarre-Condon is concluding as the jury prepares to deliver its verdict in the coming days. The former police officer faces charges for the alleged murders of Jesse Baird and his partner, Luke Davies, which occurred at Baird's Paddington residence in February 2024. Lamarre-Condon has entered pleas of not guilty to the murder counts and a separate charge of aggravated break-and-enter related to an August 2023 incident at the same location.

Crown Arguments on Obsession and Manipulation

Prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC characterized Beau Lamarre-Condon as a liar and a manipulator during his closing address to the court. Hatfield told the jury that the defendant became infatuated with Jesse Baird after meeting him at a nightclub in October 2022. Evidence presented included text messages where Lamarre-Condon told a friend, it sounds crazy I love him, after dating Baird. The Crown argues that Lamarre-Condon ignored Baird's clear desire for a casual relationship and instead became obsessed.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon trial live updates: Crown prosecutor delivers closing address ahead of jury deliberations

The prosecution alleges that this obsession pushed Lamarre-Condon down a path to murder. Hatfield stated that the former officer used his position to stalk and track Baird, accessed Baird's phone to block other men on social media, and allegedly broke into the home. The Crown contends that Lamarre-Condon's attempts to control the relationship involved gaslighting and manipulation when confronted by Baird about ending their connection.

Forensic Evidence vs Defendant's Claims

Both sides agree that Beau Lamarre-Condon entered Jesse Baird's home disguised as an Uber Eats delivery rider, carrying his police-issued firearm. However, the narratives of the shooting differ sharply. The prosecution alleges Lamarre-Condon planned the killings, shooting Baird once in the back of the neck and again execution-style. They claim he then fatally shot Luke Davies through a door while Davies was calling triple-0 to avoid leaving a witness.

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Beau Lamarre-Condon maintains that he entered the home to recover jewelry and clothing he had previously left behind. He claims Jesse Baird did not recognize him in the disguise and attacked him with a knife. According to Lamarre-Condon, a struggle for the gun resulted in the first shot killing Baird. He alleges the gun then landed in the living room where Luke Davies picked it up, leading to a second struggle that caused the fatal shooting.

Prosecution Disputes Self-Defense Narrative

Prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC dismissed Lamarre-Condon's version of events as unsupported by independent evidence. Hatfield argued that forensic and ballistic evidence contradicts the claim that Baird was standing and attacking Lamarre-Condon in the kitchen. He noted that a significant injury would have been incapacitating, making it unlikely for Baird to grab the pistol and throw Lamarre-Condon to the ground.

The Crown highlighted that the timing between the first two shots to Baird allowed only a few seconds, inconsistent with a prolonged wrestling match. Hatfield pointed to the almost completely vertical entry angle of the second shot, indicating a controlled, execution-style discharge rather than an accidental discharge during a struggle. A ballistic expert supported these findings, stating that Lamarre-Condon's account of the death of Luke Davies was difficult to believe.