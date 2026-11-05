Beau Lamarre-Condon Trial: Former Officer Admits to Phone Access and Fuel Tank Sabotage

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon testifies in double murder trial, admitting to accessing Jesse Baird's phone and pouring water into his car. The testimony reveals a turbulent relationship leading up to the deaths of Baird and Luke Davies.

Former New South Wales police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon provided detailed testimony in his double murder trial, admitting to invasive actions against his former partner, Jesse Baird. Lamarre-Condon told the court that he accessed Baird's mobile phone without permission and poured water into the vehicle's fuel tank during a period of intense interpersonal conflict. These admissions occurred as he gave evidence regarding the fatal shooting of Baird and Luke Davies at Baird's Paddington residence in early 2024.

Lamarre-Condon Admits To Unauthorized Phone Access

Lamarre-Condon recounted an incident on 17 August 2023 where he entered Baird's home after claiming to have been given permission to leave a key in the letterbox. He stated that he placed a bobby pin at the entrance to avoid alarming Baird, who was asleep at the time. Upon entering the bedroom, Lamarre-Condon picked up Baird's phone from the bedside table but dropped the charger, causing him to panic. He described making a split-second decision to flee rather than explain his presence, noting that Baird woke up screaming and believed a stranger was intruding.

Also read Lamarre-Condon admits accessing Baird's private messages in trial testimony

The jury heard that Lamarre-Condon later admitted to reading messages between Baird and another man while Baird was in the shower. When confronted by Baird about blocking contacts on his device, Lamarre-Condon initially denied involvement. However, he sent a voice message ten hours later confessing that he had blocked the number to create confusion about the origin of certain communications. He emphasized to the court that he owned up to the action immediately after lying.

Fuel Tank Sabotage And Relationship Turmoil

The tension between the two men escalated following the phone incident, with Lamarre-Condon alleging that he noticed scratches on the rims of his Tesla. Believing these damages were retaliatory acts by Baird, Lamarre-Condon confessed to pouring water into the fuel tank of Baird's car. He acknowledged to the jury that this tit-for-tat behavior was inappropriate but framed it as a reaction to perceived aggression. This sabotage occurred amidst a complex romantic history, as the pair had broken up in April 2023 before rekindling their relationship later that year.

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Lamarre-Condon also testified about posting a photo of flowers on his Instagram story in November 2023 while Baird was in Melbourne. He explained that the post was intended to trick Baird's new partner into messaging him, thereby confirming that Baird was dating someone else. This digital manipulation was part of a broader pattern of controlling behavior that the defense has argued contributed to the volatile environment preceding the alleged murders.

Allegations Of Workplace Homophobia And Bullying

During his testimony, Lamarre-Condon shifted focus to his professional life, accusing a former supervisor of making homophobic remarks while he served as an openly gay police officer. He alleged that the supervisor made comments such as using slurs and stating that he used to beat gay people in Jindabyne. On one occasion responding to a domestic violence call, the supervisor allegedly shouted profanities directed at LGBTQ+ individuals, creating a hostile work environment for Lamarre-Condon.

The former officer described enduring daily bullying at the Surry Hills police station, which ultimately led to his transfer to the police youth command division. He stated that he sought to escape the torment inflicted by colleagues, including incidents where co-workers threatened his life. Lamarre-Condon recalled graphic details of 12 to 15 confrontations from his policing career, suggesting that his exposure to high-stress situations influenced his state of mind during the events in question.

Defense Claims Self-Defense And Panic After Shooting

The defense team maintains that Lamarre-Condon acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Baird and Davies. They argue that the shootings resulted from two separate accidental struggles during which the former officer felt his life was in immediate danger. According to lawyer John Stratton SC, Lamarre-Condon panicked considerably after the incidents, leading him to clean the crime scene and dispose of the bodies in an attempt to cover up what he viewed as a tragic outcome of self-preservation.

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Lamarre-Condon described his final conversation with Baird as normal, stating that there were no behavioral indicators suggesting Baird was planning to attack him. The prosecution is currently scrutinizing these claims alongside the admitted acts of harassment and sabotage. The trial continues as the jury evaluates whether the actions taken by Lamarre-Condon constitute premeditated murder or legitimate self-defense under the circumstances.