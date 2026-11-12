Beau Lamarre-Condon cross-examined on cancer claim, phone disposal and break-in at double murder trial

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon returned to the witness box for cross-examination in his double murder trial, facing questions about a fake cancer message, disposing of Jesse Baird's phone and an alleged break-in.

Accused double murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon returned to the witness box on Thursday for further cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, in the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney.

The former NSW police officer has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder over the deaths of Jesse Baird, 26, a former TV presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant. The trial started slightly later at about 10.45am after Justice Natalie Adams sent the 15-person jury home early on Wednesday due to an unexpected issue. The judge apologised to the jury for the delay as the trial continues.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon denies making fake Grindr account of ex-partner Jesse Baird

Accused Admits To Sending Fake Cancer Message

There is no dispute the men died of gunshot wounds from Lamarre-Condon's police-issued pistol on February 19, 2024, and that he disposed of the bodies on February 22, 2024. Under cross-examination, Lamarre-Condon admitted he used a friend's Instagram account in November 2023 to send a message to Baird posing as her and claiming he had cancer. At the time, Baird had broken up with the accused, requested he refrain from contacting him, and blocked him on Instagram.

Lamarre-Condon said there were aspects of the message that were not true but also aspects that were true, claiming he had a tumour on the left side of his shoulder detected after visiting a naturopathic doctor in Bondi Junction at the end of October or early November 2023. He told the court he did not get a biopsy as recommended by the naturopath but she had told him it appeared he had a form of sporadic cancer.

He said he took alternative therapies including cannabis oil injections directly into the apparent tumour. I sourced it online, he said. Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, asked him if he got these treatments from AliExpress or somewhere else. Lamarre-Condon said no, and that he did not find that funny.

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Hatfield was referring to his earlier suggestion, denied by the accused, that Lamarre-Condon bought a motorcycle helmet online as part of the Uber Eats disguise he wore when he entered Baird's home on the day of his death. Lamarre-Condon also admitted to disposing of Baird's phone after his death. He said he threw it off Tom Uglys Bridge or another bridge leading into Taren Point or Sylvania.

Hatfield put to him that he did so to destroy evidence on Jesse's phone that might incriminate you. Essentially, yes, the accused replied. He also admitted that he effectively gaslit Baird after he posted an Instagram story on November 9, 2023, falsely suggesting the former TV presenter had sent him flowers. When Baird questioned him about the story, Lamarre-Condon feigned ignorance and suggested the story had an innocent explanation.

Lamarre-Condon Admits To Pouring Water In Petrol Tank

Hatfield said: Is that what you call gaslighting someone, saying, what the f---? When asked if he engaged in malevolent acts towards Baird after the former TV presenter broke up with him, Lamarre-Condon said: All I did was pour water in his petrol tank and that was in November 2023. That was in late November. I did not do anything in December.

He said this was a form of tit-for-tat because he suspected Baird may have scratched the wheel rim of his Tesla. Asked whether he laughed about Baird's ute breaking down in December, he said: I did laugh about it, yes. Hatfield put to Lamarre-Condon: You were so desperate to get him back that you were prepared to say or do almost anything at this stage.

The court also heard about a long message Lamarre-Condon sent to Baird after the former TV presenter broke up with him on November 16, 2023. Lamarre-Condon accused Baird of being a manipulative player and said: You don't need to worry about seeing me out etc because you won't exist and no further conversation needs to take place. Hatfield asked him what the words you won't exist meant.

Lamarre-Condon said it was in regards to acknowledging him, not that I am going to harm him or kill him. Lamarre-Condon told the court that when he eventually sent the long message to Baird after their break-up, a draft of which has been shown in court, he asked at the end of the text for his belongings to be returned to him. Hatfield put to him that there was never any surfboard that he needed to retrieve from Baird's home.

The accused denies this. The Crown case is that Lamarre-Condon planned to kill Baird and bought a surfboard cover two days before the alleged murders to dispose of his body. The accused denies this and has told the court he wanted to collect his surfboard and needed a new cover for it.

Conflicting Accounts Of The Night Of The Murders

The Crown alleges Lamarre-Condon planned to kill Baird after developing an obsessive and jealous infatuation with him and that he killed Davies, Baird's boyfriend, to eliminate a witness to his crime. The defence case is that he acted in self-defence after entering Baird's Paddington share house dressed as an Uber Eats rider to collect some possessions after Baird ended their non-exclusive relationship in November 2023.

He said he struck upon the idea for the disguise that morning as a way to ensure Baird did not accuse him of harassment, and he thought nobody was home. Lamarre-Condon said he shot Baird once to disarm him after he lunged at him with a knife and a second shot through his head was accidental. He says Davies accidentally shot himself after grabbing the gun.

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The 31-year-old accused has told the court he had his police pistol with him because he had contemplated taking his own life the previous night over work-related trauma. He denied executing Baird and said he stood by his decision to fire the first shot. He said he was responsible for Baird's death but did not intend to kill him.

He has also denied stalking Baird before his death, including when he saw the then TV presenter having sex with another man while standing outside his bedroom window after the men broke up for the first time in April 2023. The men had met in Sydney in October 2022, the court has heard, and their relationship was not exclusive, but the accused said they started going on romantic dates in December that year.

The men resumed contact briefly around August or September 2023, after their first break-up, before Baird ended the relationship permanently in November 2023. Lamarre-Condon rejected a suggestion by the prosecution that he was obsessed with Baird right from the start. The accused admitted he invaded Baird's privacy and went through his phone on two occasions in March and April 2023. He denied breaking into Baird's home on August 17, 2023.

The court has heard he messaged one friend in the aftermath that Baird had a home invasion. He said that he panicked and ran out of Baird's home with his phone and wallet after Baird woke up while he was attempting to take the phone outside to go through his messages.

The accused told the court he entered the home using a key that Baird left out for him that night, but put a bobby pin in the lock of the door to give the impression someone else had been in the house in case Baird woke up while he was looking through the phone outside. The Crown case is that he used a key he had stolen or had copied, an allegation he denied.

Cross-Examination On Alleged 2023 Break-In Charge

Lamarre-Condon is accused of breaking into Jesse Baird's house six months before Baird and Davies died and stealing the TV presenter's wallet and mobile phone. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated break and enter, and told the court this week that Baird had invited him to stay the night. During his cross-examination on Wednesday, Lamarre-Condon was shown a screenshot of his text messages with Baird hours before the alleged break-in on August 17, 2023.

Baird had replied that day to an earlier message from Lamarre-Condon, but had not engaged with his suggestion of a catch-up. On the day of the alleged break-in, in a message in which he wrote, Haha I'll take that as a no to doing the catch up then, Lamarre-Condon said he communicated with Baird on other platforms including FaceTime and social media.

He agreed that a friend had called him Bobby P in a joke referring to him putting the bobby pin in the door. He rejected Hatfield's suggestion that it appealed to him that Baird was a TV presenter. Jesse Baird could have been a garbage cleaner, he said. We actually never really talked much about his work.

I wasn't really interested in that, to be honest. He also denied that he had misrepresented the nature of his relationship with Baird in a video he made of them on a farm stay holiday in March 2023. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491, and Lifeline on 13 11 14.