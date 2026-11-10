Beau Lamarre-Condon denies murder plan in Sydney double murder trial

Former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon continues cross-examination in the NSW Supreme Court, denying he planned to kill Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, as prosecutors question CCTV and message evidence.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, a former New South Wales police officer, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder over the deaths of Jesse Baird, 26, a former television presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant.

The men died in Paddington, Sydney, on February 19, 2024. His trial is continuing in the NSW Supreme Court. Lamarre-Condon returned to the witness box on Tuesday for further cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC. The 15-person jury has been told his case is that he acted in self-defence.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon Testifies Self-Defense in Sydney Double Murder Trial

Lamarre-Condon Disputes Message Authenticity

He denies any plan to assassinate Baird. On Tuesday, Hatfield questioned Lamarre-Condon about screenshots of messages between the accused and Baird from December 2022. The prosecutor asked why some screenshots were blurrier than others. Lamarre-Condon said that when screenshots are sent through emails the quality is always less.

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He added that he is not an expert on resolution. Hatfield asked whether Lamarre-Condon had been able to restore messages or an iCloud backup from another source to obtain the screenshots. Lamarre-Condon replied that he believed they were screenshots he had sent, possibly via Instagram or social media. He said he asked a friend to reactivate his Instagram account to screenshot the direct messages directly and send them to his lawyers.

He also remembered taking screenshots at the time. When Hatfield suggested the quality of some screenshots was poor and questioned why the profile pictures were different, Lamarre-Condon began to respond. He said: If you are trying to insinuate any of these are not genuine, we have got videos. The judge then told him to let Hatfield finish the question.

Lamarre-Condon also said the different avatars were different forms of messaging, namely Instagram direct messages and text messages. He said emailing the screenshots means the resolution is low and that always happens. Earlier, the court heard that police had obtained more than 14,000 hours of CCTV footage from 200 locations as part of the investigation.

CCTV Footage Shows Shopping After Deaths

This includes footage from the hours and days after Baird and Davies died, showing the accused at a McDonald's drive-through at Sutton Forest and inside shopping centres and Bunnings across Sydney. There is also footage from a bus showing Lamarre-Condon driving behind. On Monday, Hatfield asked the accused about some of that footage. This included vision showing him shopping for a second surfboard cover about three hours after the men died.

Hatfield suggested Lamarre-Condon looked relaxed in footage at Westfield Miranda, a suggestion the accused rejected. Lamarre-Condon told the court: You need to remember that as a police officer I cannot panic, I cannot react, I have to be the person members of the community look at for direction. Just because you see me on camera with no reaction does not mean I was not crying five minutes before in the whole car ride there.

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Hatfield also referred to Lamarre-Condon's evidence that he walked up the street towards Five Ways in Paddington, a junction of streets with a number of cafes, before he went into Baird's share house. The accused told the court last week that his thinking at the time was that he was going to leave and not try to retrieve his belongings, until he saw a motorcycle nearby with a helmet dangling off the handlebars, Uber Eats bags and other items that he eventually used to disguise himself.

Accused Claims No Intent to Steal

Lamarre-Condon said of the Uber Eats gear: I was not intending on stealing it, I was intending on putting it straight back. I know the offences of larceny and that is intention to permanently deprive someone of their belongings and that was not my intention at the time. He said that if the rider of the bike had come back he would probably explain himself and laugh about it.

Lamarre-Condon also gave evidence about the nature of his relationship with Baird. He told the court last week that he met Baird at Universal nightclub on Sydney's Oxford Street in October 2022. Hatfield took him to bank records which suggested they were making purchases at the club on October 22 that year. Lamarre-Condon said they did start talking and seeing each other from October but did not start romantically dating until December.

Court Examines Relationship Timeline

He told the court that going on a date is very different from just a sexual encounter. They would meet at his house, and in December they would meet up often, less so the month before, he said. The court also saw an exhibit of a screenshot of a direct message between Baird and Lamarre-Condon dated December 2022, including one of Baird saying he wished Lamarre-Condon was meeting his family while on a trip to Melbourne.

Lamarre-Condon explained that he had screenshotted messages before and sent them to a friend, who sent them to his lawyers, and that he had sent many friends screenshots of messages between Jesse and him. The trial continues before the NSW Supreme Court.