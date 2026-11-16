Beau Lamarre-Condon Faces Re-Examination in NSW Supreme Court Double Murder Trial

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon returned to the witness box on Monday for re-examination by his barrister after Crown cross-examination concluded, denying he planned to murder Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon returned to the witness box in the NSW Supreme Court on Monday for re-examination by his barrister, John Stratton, SC.

Beau Lamarre-Condon Returns to Witness Box

His cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, had concluded on Friday afternoon. Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder over the deaths of Jesse Baird, 26, a former TV presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant, on February 19, 2024. Stratton began re-examination on Monday by asking about Lamarre-Condon's clothing on the day of the shootings.

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The court heard he wore ordinary civilian clothes and a plain-clothes holster, which is not visible to the public. Lamarre-Condon agreed there are no rules preventing off-duty officers from wearing firearms in such holsters. Stratton also referred to questions Lamarre-Condon was asked during cross-examination about internet searches he conducted under the heading silencer on January 7, 2024, just over a month before the alleged murders. The court has previously heard Lamarre-Condon sought a mental health plan from a Sydney doctor.

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In a questionnaire, he answered that he was not at risk of suicide ideation. The re-examination is revisiting comments he made about his struggle with his mental health. Lamarre-Condon told the court he went to Baird's home on the day of the alleged murders to collect belongings after Baird ended their relationship in November 2023.

He said he wore an Uber Eats disguise found on a motorcycle that morning to avoid a harassment allegation, as Baird had asked him not to make contact. He denied planning to kill Baird after the break-up and denied killing Davies to eliminate a witness. Lamarre-Condon said he had his police-issued gun because he had contemplated taking his own life the previous night. Shown texts including selfies and beach plans, he said people with depression go up and down.

Lamarre-Condon Denies Murder Planning

Hatfield put to him at the end of cross-examination on Friday that it was murder, plain and simple, a proposition Lamarre-Condon rejected. The prosecutor took him through CCTV images and other evidence, suggesting he appeared to act quite calmly and methodically after the alleged murders. Lamarre-Condon said he was panicking. In the hours after the alleged murders, the accused sent a message to a man he had been dating: How was your Monday, Mr?

He denied the message showed he was completely relaxed. I was trying to make everything normal on my end because I was freaking out, he said. The court heard Lamarre-Condon sent a friend a message after 9pm on February 15, 2024: Watch the movie salt burn. I see myself playing the lead role of the nerd.

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He told the court it referred to his acting classes. He denied hiring a car the evening before the alleged murders was part of a plan. Mr Crown, if I wanted to plan a murder, I would have two stolen vehicles ready to go, I would have a gun that's not linked to me, I know exactly how to do it, he said. I work with youth gangs.

It was never a plan to murder anybody. The court heard Lamarre-Condon called a police helpline on the way to hand himself in at Bondi police station on February 23, 2024, four days after the alleged murders. He was arrested that morning. The jury has been played the audio of the call.

Police Trauma Claims During Helpline Call

He alleged he had been exposed to multiple destruction, death and trauma with minimal support from police and had been bullied by multiple officers. During the call, he said the alleged work trauma had caused me to not sleep, get anxious, it's caused me to have some symptoms of schizophrenia. Earlier that morning, he bought white cover stain primer at Bunnings Rockdale for the hired van used to transport the bodies of Baird and Davies.

CCTV showed him in a black face mask and baseball cap. The court heard he had cleaned blood from the van outside a friend's house the night before. Hatfield put to Lamarre-Condon on Friday: You were still trying to cover things up, weren't you, on the morning of the 23rd? He rejected the suggestion.

Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491, and Lifeline on 13 11 14.