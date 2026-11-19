Prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC told the NSW Supreme Court jury that Beau Lamarre-Condon murdered Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in cold blood and fabricated his account afterwards, as the double murder trial enters its final stage.

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, has told the NSW Supreme Court jury that former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon murdered Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in cold blood and then concocted a story to explain the killings away.

He said the Crown case was that Lamarre-Condon murdered both men in cold blood, and that his obsession with Baird led to brazen and shocking murders. The accused's testimony was a story put together afterwards to explain away two deliberate killings, Hatfield said, and the evidence points only to murder on each count.

Also read Crown Prosecutor Sums Up Case in Beau Lamarre-Condon Double Murder Trial

Lamarre-Condon, 31, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Baird, 26, a former Network Ten producer and presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant, in Paddington on February 19, 2024. He has also pleaded not guilty to breaking into Baird's home six months before the alleged murders on August 17, 2023, and stealing the then TV presenter's phone and wallet.

The accused has admitted running out of Baird's home with those items when he was caught standing over his bed and holding his phone, but has told the court he was invited to stay the night. The court has heard that Lamarre-Condon said Baird was incredibly brave for chasing an apparent intruder out of his home, without disclosing to Baird that the man was him.

Hatfield said during his closing address that this was an example of the accused's breathtaking dishonesty. That's the world that the accused lives in, Hatfield said. Happily sitting there with Jesse Baird, knowing all along that he's the cause of the problem.

Hatfield said Lamarre-Condon was infatuated, obsessed and completely insecure about his casual relationship with Baird after the men met in late 2022, and he acted on that by breaching his trust in early 2023 by going through his phone. His behaviour later escalated to stalking and break-ins, the Crown alleges. The prosecutor alleged Lamarre-Condon answered the Crown's questions in court cagily, wanting to see what evidence there was to contradict him.

Advertisement

Crown Alleges Premeditated Murders

The prosecutor pointed to changes in the defence case during the trial, including the assertion in the defence opening address that Davies had a knife when Lamarre-Condon first encountered him in Baird's home. This was changed to Mr Baird when Lamarre-Condon gave evidence, Hatfield noted. Hatfield said the accused went into Baird's share house without permission, carrying his police-issued Glock pistol loaded with bullets he had recently stolen.

The jury might think the first shot must have been fired while Jesse Baird was fleeing for the back door of the home, Hatfield said, and he must have been ducking or stooping at the time in light of a bullet mark on the kitchen wall. Both the forensic pathologist and the forensic radiologist evidence suggest that this shot was back to front, so entering the base of the neck near the shoulder and exiting out of Baird's mouth, shattering teeth, Hatfield said.

The accused's evidence that Baird was standing in front of him at the time with a knife was completely inconsistent, you might think, with the ballistics and forensic evidence, Hatfield said. Lamarre-Condon gave evidence that he shot Baird once, aiming for his shoulder, in an attempt to disarm him.

The accused said that Baird grabbed hold of the pistol after he was shot for the first time and Lamarre-Condon shot him accidentally in the head after they fell to the ground in the struggle. Hatfield told the jury that common sense, you might think, renders it completely improbable that you could suffer such an injury and immediately grab hold of the pistol and forcefully pull the person brandishing it to the ground.

Hatfield said the vertical or near-vertical trajectory of the second bullet through the floor of the kitchen speaks to a controlled shot through Baird's temple. The accused has told the court he went to Baird's house on the day of the men's deaths to collect some of his belongings after Baird ended their non-exclusive relationship in November 2023.

He said he was concerned Baird might accuse him of harassment or seek an AVO and struck upon an idea that morning to disguise himself as an Uber Eats rider using an outfit he found on a nearby motorcycle. He denied that he planned to kill Baird after the break-up and that he killed Davies to eliminate a witness to his crime.

Lamarre-Condon said he had his police-issued gun with him that day because he had contemplated taking his own life the previous night. After being shown texts he sent his friends earlier in February, including selfies and messages about beach plans, he said that people with depression go up and down. He told the court a reference in a message to the movie Saltburn resonated with him because he had a plan to kill Baird.

Defendant's Texts And Statements

Watch the movie salt burn, he messaged his friend after 9pm on February 15, 2024. I see myself playing the lead role of the nerd. He told the court it was a reference to his acting classes. He denied that hiring a car the evening before the alleged murders was also part of a plan to murder Baird.

Mr Crown, if I wanted to plan a murder, I would have two stolen vehicles ready to go, I would have a gun that's not linked to me, I know exactly how to do it, he said. I work with youth gangs. It was never a plan to murder anybody.

Advertisement

During re-examination earlier this week, he was asked by his own barrister, John Stratton, SC, about a phone he bought in January 2024, before the alleged murders in February, in the name Bob Ballard. The Crown has alleged this was a burner phone while Lamarre-Condon said it was a second phone.

The accused has previously told the court that he purchased the SIM so that he could communicate with current and former police officers about a potential complaint about workplace treatment. During his re-examination, he said he gave his real address when he bought the SIM card, and did the same when he hired a van after Baird and Davies died.

The court has heard that Beau Lamarre-Condon sent a text message to a man he had been dating at 11.58pm on Monday, February 19, 2024, after Jesse Baird and Luke Davies died that morning. Lamarre-Condon has told the court that he was panicking after the men's deaths but needed to act normally. Earlier that day, Lamarre-Condon had dressed as an Uber Eats rider and entered Baird's Paddington share house.

There is no dispute that Baird and Davies died of gunshot wounds from Lamarre-Condon's police-issued Glock pistol, but the accused has said he acted in self-defence after Baird lunged at him with a knife and that Davies grabbed the weapon and shot himself by accident. The hearing has resumed. One of Lamarre-Condon's barristers, James Lang, made an application this morning to re-open the defence case to tender some evidence. This application is not opposed by the Crown.

The defence has now tendered a series of Instagram messages between Lamarre-Condon and Jesse Baird spanning February 2, 2023, to March 9, 2023, corresponding with the period when Baird was in Europe. Lang is reading the messages onto the court transcript. Hope you're having an amazing time, handsome, Lamarre-Condon said in one message. Hatfield put to Lamarre-Condon at the end of his cross-examination on Friday that it was murder, plain and simple, a proposition Lamarre-Condon rejected.

The accused has denied murdering Luke Davies and Jesse Baird, whose bodies were found in Bungonia, near Goulburn. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder over the deaths of Jesse Baird, 26, a former TV presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant, on February 19, 2024. The evidence in the trial concluded this week and Justice Natalie Adams has predicted the jury will retire for their deliberations next week.

Closing Submissions And Evidence Released

Before that, the jury will hear closing submissions from Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, and defence barrister John Stratton, SC. They will also hear a summing up from the judge. The NSW Supreme Court has publicly released more than 100 exhibits tendered in Beau Lamarre-Condon's criminal trial, including hours of CCTV footage, text messages, photographs and audio files.

Among the exhibits released recently was a reconstruction video by the forensic imaging section of NSW Police, which was shown to the jury as part of the Crown case. Justice Natalie Adams made clear in a direction to the jury that it did not reflect all the evidence in the trial, including the defence case.

The video includes a computer-generated 3D model of Jesse Baird's Paddington share house with photographs indicating where items of forensic significance were discovered, such as a bullet hole in Baird's bedroom door and a fired bullet beneath the kitchen floor. This masthead has chosen not to publish sections of the videos showing generic figures with laser-like lines. The defence is expected to deliver its closing address early next week, followed by a summing up by Justice Natalie Adams.

Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491, and Lifeline on 13 11 14.