Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC has concluded his closing address in the double murder trial of former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, alleging the killings of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies were deliberate. Defence barrister John Stratton SC will now deliver the closing address for the accused, with Justice Natalie Adams expected to sum up before the jury retires this week.

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC has concluded his closing address in the double murder trial of former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon. Defence barrister John Stratton SC will now deliver the closing address for the accused.

Justice Natalie Adams is expected to sum up the case before the jury retires this week. The evidence in the trial has concluded and Justice Natalie Adams has predicted the jury will retire for their deliberations this week. The judge will deliver a summing up after the defence closing address.

Also read Bezzecchi does MotoGP double as Spaniard secures eighth title to cap record comeback

Former Officer Pleads Not Guilty To Double Murder

Lamarre-Condon, a former NSW police officer, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder over the shooting deaths of Jesse Baird, 26, a former TV presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant. Both men died of gunshot wounds from the accused's police-issued Glock pistol on February 19, 2024. The court heard Baird ended his non-exclusive relationship with Lamarre-Condon in November 2023.

Advertisement

This followed Baird becoming aware of the accused's attempts to ward off rivals for his romantic attention. During his closing address, Hatfield alleged Lamarre-Condon's testimony about the men's deaths was a story put together afterwards to explain away two deliberate killings. Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC submits that Lamarre-Condon told colourful and fantastical lies in the witness box at times.

The prosecutor said Lamarre-Condon took steps to conceal his crimes before handing himself in to police on February 23, four days after the alleged murders, as investigators closed in. The accused disclosed the location of the men's bodies after being told by police about the no body, no parole laws, Hatfield said. The jury might think there was self-interest in it for him, the prosecutor added.

Prosecutor Questions Accused Body Disclosure Motive

The fact is, the bodies were left rotting for a further four days after he was arrested, with evidence all the while being destroyed on their bodies, Hatfield said. You can imagine the grief that the families were going through. Hatfield submitted that to the extent Lamarre-Condon was attempting to rely on his disclosure of the bodies' location as assisting him on liability for murder, it does nothing at all for him.

He also alleged Lamarre-Condon gave an even more outlandish explanation about a message in the witness box. The accused said a naturopath in Bondi Junction had suggested a lump on his shoulder might be a sporadic form of cancer and recommended he get a biopsy. He did not get a biopsy, he told the court, but said he sourced natural therapies online to treat himself.

Hatfield alleged that Lamarre-Condon was the kind of person who can invent a message about a cancer diagnosis. Earlier in his closing address, Hatfield told the jury he had already covered relationship and motive, premeditation and planning, crime scene evidence, forensic and ballistic evidence, and concealment and post-offence conduct. He is now turning to the accused's evidence during the trial.

Advertisement

Hatfield said the jury may think parts of the evidence were blatant lies, some of which were melded around or a distortion of actual events. The Crown has to exclude that Lamarre-Condon was acting in self-defence when Jesse Baird and Luke Davies died, he said. Defence barrister John Stratton SC will deliver the closing address after the Crown concludes.

Defense Argues Self Defense Claim In Closing Address

Stratton said in his opening address that the defence case is that the accused acted in self-defence when he entered Jesse Baird's share house with his police-issued Glock pistol on February 19, 2024. Among the exhibits tendered in evidence by the defence during the trial was a video of Lamarre-Condon at the beach with a yellow surf rescue board.

Lamarre-Condon has said he bought a surfboard cover two days before Baird and Davies died because he wanted to retrieve his surfboard from Baird's Paddington home. The Crown alleges the accused bought the cover as part of a plan to murder Baird and dispose of his body. The prosecution case is that Lamarre-Condon bought a second cover hours after the alleged murders because he killed Davies to eliminate a witness to his crime.

Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Rainbow Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Hotline (1800 497 212) and Lifeline (13 11 14).