Justice Natalie Adams is delivering her summing up in the NSW Supreme Court trial of former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, who has pleaded not guilty to murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. The jury is expected to retire on Wednesday after the defence concludes its closing address.

Justice Natalie Adams is delivering her summing up to the jury in the double murder trial of former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon in the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney.

The judge has predicted the jury will retire for deliberations on Wednesday. Defence barrister John Stratton, SC, concluded his closing address this morning. Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder over the deaths of Jesse Baird, 26, a former TV presenter, and Luke Davies, 29, a Qantas flight attendant, on February 19, 2024. Both men died of gunshot wounds from the accused police-issued Glock pistol.

Also read Lamarre-Condon's lawyer says evidence raises reasonable doubt of murder

Crown And Defence Cases Contrasted

The Crown case is that Lamarre-Condon plotted to kill Baird after their casual relationship ended, and that he killed Davies to eliminate a witness. The defence case is that he acted in self-defence and that Davies grabbed the gun and shot himself in a struggle. In his closing address on Monday, Stratton paraphrased 19th-century English novelist William Thackeray: Love makes fools of us all.

He told the jury it was fair to say his client was a poorly behaved boyfriend, but there were powerful reasons to reject the Crown case. The fate of the accused is in your hands, the defence barrister said. But in my submission to you, this was a long way from the sort of behaviour that you would expect to see in the lead-up to a murder.

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Stratton submitted that by late December 2023, Lamarre-Condon was very much over Jesse Baird. He noted evidence that the accused had told a friend he was completely over Jesse. The court has heard that a partial DNA profile matching Davies was detected from a swab inside the barrel of Lamarre-Condon's gun.

Stratton said the jury might conclude that the DNA was found in many locations on the gun because it was in the hands of Mr Davies when the final shot was fired. Tests recovered DNA from at least three people on the grip and trigger of the gun, the court heard. Davies was identified as a major contributor, while the accused was matched as a minor contributor. The third person was not identified.

Gun DNA Evidence And Cleaning Products

Stratton submitted that it was powerful evidence that it was his finger on the trigger when the third shot was fired. He also submitted that the jury might think that if his client had been planning to kill someone, he wouldn't have waited to buy cleaning products, as he did after Baird and Davies died. This was a powerful piece of negative evidence inconsistent with the Crown's hypothesis of a premeditated murder, Stratton said.

Stratton turned to the evidence of a former friend of Lamarre-Condon, given the pseudonym Elizabeth Kennedy. Kennedy gave evidence that the accused sent her a photo of Jesse Baird and another man having sex, taken through Baird's bedroom window. Stratton said the detective in charge of the investigation told the court she had not seen any evidence from any source of such a photo.

The accused denied that he took a photo but told the court during his own testimony that he had gone to Baird's home after their first breakup, in April 2023. He said: I saw Jesse having sex with a male I did not know. I kind of froze in a bit of a shock, and I maybe stood there for like five seconds. I did not stay and watch like a little creep.

Judge Explains Circumstantial Evidence Cable

Justice Adams explained that the Crown case relies partly on circumstantial evidence. The Crown does rely on some direct evidence, the judge said, pointing to alleged admissions the accused made. But she said Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield, SC, had likened the circumstantial case to strands in a cable.

The question is whether, when you find each fact, or you add another strand to that cable that is the Crown case, that cable is ultimately strong enough that you are satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the Crown case has been proved, she said. The prosecution was asking the jury to find certain basic facts established by the evidence, and then to draw inferences from those facts, she said.

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The judge said circumstantial cases can be just as convincing and reliable as a case based on direct evidence. Justice Adams said the Crown had suggested the accused has been untruthful, both in his evidence in court and to Jesse Baird during 2023. I need to give you a direction about how you can consider any lies, the judge said. Whether the accused has, in fact, told lies is a matter for you to decide.

To decide that a lie or lies were told you must be satisfied that the accused said something that was untrue and that at the time of making the statement he knew it was untrue. If the jury found a lie or lies were told, they could not use that fact in support of the conclusion that the accused was guilty. The only use they could make of it was in the assessment of his credibility, the judge said.

All people in this country have a right to silence, that is, to choose not to answer questions put to them by police, Justice Adams said. She added that there were some exceptions that did not apply in this case. The judge said Lamarre-Condon chose to give evidence even though he was not required to. It meant he became a witness, and the jury would assess his evidence in the same way as other witnesses.

Jury Directions On Lies And Self Defence

The judge said Lamarre-Condon was the only witness to what occurred in Jesse Baird's share house on the day Baird and Davies died on February 19, 2024. The accused has said he acted in self-defence in relation to Baird but he accepts that was excessive and says that you would find him guilty of manslaughter rather than murder, the judge said. As to the alleged murder of Luke Davies, he had pleaded not guilty to murder.

The accused's evidence is that Mr Davies accidentally shot himself in a struggle with the accused over the firearm, the judge said. Justice Adams said each of the final 12 jurors was expected to express a view in the jury room during deliberations. You are all equals in the jury room, she said. She said the jury must reach a unanimous verdict in relation to each of the three charges.

The judge explained that 15 jurors were selected because of the anticipated length of the trial and the possibility that jurors might need to be excused because of illness or other issues. There are still 15 of you, and it will be necessary to reduce that number to 12, Justice Adams said. She said the ballot is likely to take place tomorrow morning. The process can be a little brutal, to be honest, Adams said.

The 12 members of the jury won't be able to have further contact with the other three jurors until after the verdict. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), the Rainbow Sexual, Domestic and Family Violence Hotline (1800 497 212) and Lifeline (13 11 14).