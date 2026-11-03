Beau Lamarre-Condon Trial: Police Detail Emotional Confession Regarding Baird and Davies Deaths

Supreme Court jury hears Detective Sasha Pinazza testify about Beau Lamarre-Condon's emotional state and confession regarding the locations of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Beau Lamarre-Condon surrendered to authorities at the Bondi Police Station four days after Jesse Baird and Luke Davies died, initiating a critical phase in the double murder investigation. The 31-year-old former police officer is currently standing trial in the Supreme Court, where he has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder while claiming self-defense.

Emotional Surrender and Initial Statements

Detective Sasha Pinazza, who leads the investigation, testified that Mr Lamarre-Condon displayed significant emotional distress during his initial interactions with law enforcement. Upon his arrival at the station, the accused appeared visibly upset and explicitly told officers that he believed he was "not a bad person." This statement was recorded by Detective Pinazza and presented to the jury as evidence of the accused's demeanor immediately following the incident.

Also read Court hears Beau Lamarre-Condon voice notes sent after alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

The trial received body-cam footage earlier that depicted the moment Mr Lamarre-Condon handed himself in. He was accompanied by Detective Pinazza, who transported him to another facility. During this period, the accused expressed a hope that he would one day be able to speak directly with the families of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, indicating a complex emotional state amidst the severe legal proceedings.

Legal Advice and the No Body No Parole Act

Detective Pinazza explained to the accused that he should consult his legal counsel regarding the 'no body, no parole' legislation. She informed him that this specific law excluded individuals convicted of murder from parole if the victims were not located and the accused failed to assist in finding them. Despite this warning, Mr Lamarre-Condon remained silent when informed that police suspected the bodies were near a dam or farm in the Goulburn area.

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During an interview, the former officer cried and discussed his mental health, claiming to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. He alleged that previous work-related matters had negatively impacted his well-being and mentioned being sent to Youth Command as a form of punishment. He questioned whether police were close to locating the bodies, showing a clear preoccupation with the physical evidence of the crime.

Identifying the Burial Site in Bungonia

Four days after his surrender, officers visited Silverwater prison to speak with Mr Lamarre-Condon solely about the location of the bodies. After consulting his lawyer, he indicated that the location was in the same area as a Bungonia farm that police had already been searching. Investigators showed him maps on a laptop, and he pointed out the roads he had traveled to a monastery, describing its gates in detail.

Mr Lamarre-Condon told police that he believed this was the location where he had left the bodies of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. He requested that investigators wait while they attended the site, demonstrating a specific intent to guide them to the evidence. Police eventually located the bodies near the entrance of a monastery in surfboard bags, partially covered by sticks and rocks.

Crown Allegations and Upcoming Trial Proceedings

The Crown alleges that Mr Lamarre-Condon attempted to sink the surfboard bags in a dam at a Bungonia farm using quick-set cement and weights after transporting them in a white hire van. The jury has heard extensive evidence regarding his movements during the week of the alleged murders, which prosecutors describe as deliberate steps to cover up his involvement in the deaths.

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His defense team argues that he panicked after two separate struggles involving a gun, which resulted in the deaths of the couple inside Mr Baird's Paddington share house in February 2024. The firearms involved were reportedly his own police pistol. The trial is scheduled to continue for approximately three months, with further testimony expected to detail the forensic and circumstantial evidence.