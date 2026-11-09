Beau Lamarre-Condon tells court he acted in self-defence in Paddington shootings

Former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has testified in the NSW Supreme Court that he shot Jesse Baird in self-defence during a struggle and that a second shot was accidental, while the Crown alleges he murdered Baird and Luke Davies.

Former New South Wales police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has demonstrated in the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney how he claims he shot Jesse Baird, acting out his movements in the witness box.

The 31-year-old accused has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder over the fatal shootings of Baird, 26, and his partner Luke Davies, 29, at Baird's Paddington home on 19 February 2024. Lamarre-Condon handed himself into police on 23 February 2024 and has admitted cleaning the house and disposing of the bodies before his surrender.

Also read PFA chief Beau Busch rejects greed claims as Football Australia dispute goes to arbitration

Lamarre-Condon Claims Self Defense During Struggle

He maintains he is guilty of manslaughter but insists the deaths were not intentional acts of murder, arguing his actions were driven by a sudden fear for his life during a struggle. Giving evidence under cross-examination on Monday, Lamarre-Condon reiterated his claim that Baird was holding a knife while struggling with him in the house. He told the court the knife was next to his throat, which led him to push Baird back with his right arm.

Advertisement

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC asked Lamarre-Condon to stand and demonstrate, telling the accused: Put your rosary beads down while you do that. The officer re-enacted the struggle for the jury, with Hatfield describing his movements. The prosecutor told the jury that the accused, with his left arm out at shoulder height, demonstrated pushing Jesse Baird's right hand with the knife away from him, so that the left arm was fully extended.

Hatfield said Lamarre-Condon then gestured pulling the pistol around the area around his belt, held it up at around chest or shoulder height and demonstrated with a bent elbow firing a shot towards the right shoulder of Jesse Baird. Lamarre-Condon told the court he discharged a shot and said he was aiming towards Baird's right shoulder. He said: My arm did extend, I do not know to what extent, there was constant movement in this struggle.

That is as clear as I can be. This happened very, very quick. Hatfield said the officer last week said he was pinned by Baird during the struggle and asked if Lamarre-Condon was now suggesting something different by claiming he was constantly moving. Lamarre-Condon said he was pinned directly before he pushed back and fired the shot, telling the court there was constant movement before that.

Court Hears Details Of Victims Clothing And Shots

Asked what Baird and Davies were wearing, Lamarre-Condon said both men were only in their underwear and were not wearing shoes. During his evidence-in-chief last week, Lamarre-Condon stood by his decision to fire the first shot but claimed a second bullet was accidentally fired. On Monday, he reiterated he did not intend to fire the second shot at Baird.

The accused earlier testified that he entered the residence through an open door on 19 February 2024 specifically to retrieve personal belongings following the termination of his romantic relationship with Baird in November 2023. He claimed the pair were in a non-exclusive arrangement and that he possessed a key cut for him by Baird during that month.

Advertisement

He explained he disguised himself as an Uber Eats delivery rider, wearing a motorcycle helmet and high-visibility clothing, to avoid appearing as a harasser after Baird had previously asked him to cease contact. Lamarre-Condon said he believed the house was empty when he entered, despite the door being ajar, and initially hid upstairs upon hearing noises before encountering Baird in the kitchen.

Former Officer Describes Disguise And Weapon Concealment

He testified that he concealed a firearm in a plain-clothes holster under his shirt to prevent observers from seeing the weapon. He claimed Baird did not recognise him while he was wearing the helmet and suddenly lunged at him with a knife, tearing his blue shirt open. The former officer described a physical struggle where he was pinned against the kitchen wall by Baird's forearm while the other man swung the weapon.

He asserted he managed to draw his firearm and fired a deliberate shot at Baird's right shoulder to disarm him, believing it was the necessary move to prevent further injury. He told the court he was approximately 20 centimetres to one metre away from Baird, holding the other man's arm with his left hand while aiming his right hand toward the shoulder.

Prosecution Challenges Narrative Regarding Luke Davies Death

The prosecution, led by Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC, has presented a conflicting narrative regarding the death of Davies, a 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant. The Crown alleges Lamarre-Condon shot Davies through a bedroom door, contradicting the accused's claim that Davies grabbed the gun and accidentally shot himself during the chaos. Lamarre-Condon returned to the witness box for cross-examination, reiterating that he was pinned against the wall when he fired the first shot.

The 15-person jury is currently evaluating the testimony of the former NSW police officer against the prosecution's arguments. The trial continues as legal teams scrutinise the physical evidence and the sequence of events that resulted in the deaths of Baird and Davies in the Paddington suburb of Sydney.