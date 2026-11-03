Court hears Beau Lamarre-Condon voice notes sent after alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Prosecutors closed their six-week case against Beau Lamarre-Condon, presenting voice notes and deleted messages sent after he allegedly shot Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February 2024.

Prosecutors closed their six-week case against Beau Lamarre-Condon on Tuesday, presenting some of the final evidence in the NSW Supreme Court. The former police officer is accused of murdering television presenter Jesse Baird and flight attendant Luke Davies.

Evidence of Deaths and Messages

The pair were allegedly shot dead in a Paddington terrace on Monday, February 19, 2024. Jurors heard voice notes and messages Lamarre-Condon sent to a man he had matched with on a dating app. In one recording, he said he was trying to get back into a positive mindset. He sent a text hours after the alleged killings asking: How was your Monday?

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The next morning he sent a voice note saying he had been very sick and had an operation the following day. In the recording, Lamarre-Condon said: Hey, I am sorry. I have been a bit MIA. I have literally been very sick.

And then I have got this operation tomorrow. So that is not fun. I am trying to get back into a positive mindset. I have not been to the gym.

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I have no intention to go to the gym this week. He told the man his body was not looking the best and that he would pull out of a boat party that weekend. He said on the voice note: I just do not want to be on a boat full of gays, so I am going to cancel that or sell my ticket. He also said he would simply stay in bed.

The pair discussed catching up another time and Lamarre-Condon mentioned his interest in celebrity sightings. He messaged: Saturday morning, what did you have in mind? I have got the Taylor Swift concert. He attended that concert on the night of February 20, 2024, and later said he had not replied to other friends because he was unwell.

Lamarre-Condon apologized for sounding like he was moaning and whinging, and assured the man he is actually a pretty positive person. Later, the man noticed Lamarre-Condon had removed himself from Instagram and asked for an explanation. Around midnight on February 21, 2024, Lamarre-Condon sent a voice note claiming he needed a mental break from social media addiction. He said: I have just shut down all my social media.

I am gonna have a little bit of a break mentally. He also said he had just shut down all his social accounts and needed a break. He explained that users often do not notice how addictive the platforms are until they are on them constantly throughout the day. He reassured the man he had not blocked him, but simply deactivated his accounts.

CCTV footage previously played to the jury showed Lamarre-Condon attending St Vincent's Hospital on February 21, 2024. A surgeon testified that he underwent minor surgery that same date, corroborating his earlier health claims. On the morning of the surgery, he sent a photo from his hospital bed to the dating app match with the message: I am just looking forward to sleeping.

Baird Job and Resignation

The jury also heard that Baird had just been given a new job as a production assistant for a shark documentary. He previously worked at Network Ten. His new boss texted him that day: Hi Jesse, just checking you are working today. I have sent you a few emails but you have not responded.

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Thanks. When there was no reply, the boss considered contacting Baird's mother, his emergency contact, the following morning. She wrote in an affidavit that it was perplexing the amazing and keen Baird had gone silent. Lamarre-Condon allegedly took control of Baird's phone and texted his new boss, resigning immediately.

The message read: After a lot of thought I think it would be best that I resign effective immediately. I just need to prioritise myself and find a role that I am truly passionate about. I hope you understand. Thanks.

Prosecutors allege Lamarre-Condon had become obsessed with Baird, who he had briefly dated, and stalked the presenter including by breaking into his home as he slept. On Tuesday, the jury heard from digital forensic police who found deleted data on Lamarre-Condon's phone after he turned himself in days later. The deleted data included messages he allegedly sent to Baird inviting the television presenter to watch him get tumble-dried in the surf at Bondi Beach, alongside laughing and skull emojis.

Obsession and Body Disposal

Another message from November 2023 begged Baird not to throw me to the curb during a period they allegedly broke up. One deleted search allegedly read: Watch Instagram stories anonymously. Posts, comments, user profile statistics. It was found along with searches for Baird's website.

Prosecutors allege Lamarre-Condon filled the surfboard bags containing the bodies of Baird and Davies with concrete and weights and tried to submerge them in a dam. Lamarre-Condon's defence barrister, John Stratton SC, previously told the court the accused murderer would argue he shot both Baird and Davies in self-defence. He said Lamarre-Condon put their bodies in surf bags, drove them to a remote property at Bungonia near Goulburn and tried to submerge them in a dam after he panicked considerably.

The defence argues the two men were accidentally shot during two separate struggles at the Paddington residence. The prosecution continues to present evidence countering these claims. The trial continues, with prosecutors expected to finish their case on Thursday. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) or the Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491.