Beauty Mogul Trinny Woodall Unveils Lip Reset Kit: A $90 Confidence Builder

In a recent video, beauty mogul Trinny Woodall reveals the biggest beauty concerns women come to her with. She then introduces the Lip Reset kit, a new beauty product aiming to solve that very issue. The $90 kit is a confidence-boosting duo designed to define, plump, and add a subtle pop of color and shine to the lips. Featuring two easy-to-use formulas, it promises to make lips instantly fuller-looking and more hydrated.

When it comes to solving skincare and makeup woes, there’s no better person to ask than the experts. Trinny Woodall, the beauty mogul, shares tips and tricks online and explains that one of the biggest beauty concerns women come to her with is their lips.

She introduces a new beauty product, the Lip Reset kit, which is a $90 confidence-boosting duo designed to define, plump, and add a subtle pop of color and shine to the lips. The kit is easy to use with two easy-to-apply formulas, a Line2Define Lip Liner and Sheer Joy Pro-Collagen Lip Oil. Shoppers rave about the easy-to-use formulas, the plumping abilities, and the confidence-boosting results.

The product is available across a range of wearable shades and is matched using Trinny London’s Match2Me technology, ensuring a perfect match for you. 90% of women who tried it said it made them feel confident about their lips in just two simple steps. Made for everyday women, the Lip Reset kit is confidence-boosting, easy to use, and includes hydration benefits





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