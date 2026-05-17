Beckham's Confidence: Indulging in Burger and Chips, and Influencers Surprised by His Confidence

Beckham's confidence seems to be based on his innate ability to ignore negative comments and criticism, which challenges conventional notions of arrogance or entitlement. He chooses to pursue his passions and engage in activities that bring him joy, such as cooking, singing, dancing, and expressing his opinion when dining at a new cafe.

Photograph: Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/VoguePhotograph: Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/VogueHe gets slammed as an entitled nepo baby , and just keeps doing what he enjoys, unruffled.

Here are five things I’d do, if only I had his confidence. ... In his YouTube channel, he uploaded instructional videos on how to make pesto pasta, a jacket potato with cheese and beans, an omelette and a cheese toastie, for which he used a blowtorch. No, I can’t believe I’m using that word either





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Beckham Confidence Nepo Baby Entitled Cooking Youtube Burger And Chips

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