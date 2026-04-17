Beef Season 2: Generational Feuds and Country Club Secrets Unfold

The acclaimed series Beef returns with a new cast and a fresh narrative set in a luxurious Californian country club. Season two explores generational conflicts, class disparities, and simmering relationship tensions through the intertwined lives of two couples, with creator Lee Sung Jin drawing inspiration from real-life disputes.

Nearly three years after its acclaimed debut and subsequent Emmy wins for its gripping tale of road rage-fueled revenge starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the hit series Beef is set to return with a fresh ensemble cast and a new conflict for audiences to immerse themselves in. Season two shifts its setting from the bustling streets and sprawling suburbs of Los Angeles to the exclusive atmosphere of a Californian country club in Montecito, a luxurious coastal enclave favored by celebrities and situated just an hour from the city.

This iteration of the anthology series delves into the generational rifts that fester, amplified by disparities in income, class, and power, and explores the often-unspoken tensions that simmer within relationships. The inspiration for Beef's inaugural season stemmed from a real-life road rage incident observed by creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin. Notably, the second season draws from another real-life event: an intense argument Lee witnessed between a couple in his neighborhood. This sparked Lee, also known as Sonny, to contemplate the varying approaches different generations take towards love, relationships, and conflict resolution.

Lee shared with ABC Arts during a press day in Los Angeles, 'That juxtaposition of perspectives felt very interesting, and I think that time comes for us all. The hubris and ideologies we have in our youth get tested over time as life throws us new curveballs, and it's only later in life that you realize, oh, that's why all our previous generations made the choices that they made.' The eight-episode series primarily focuses on two couples working at the country club. Josh, portrayed by Oscar Isaac, and Lindsay, played by Carey Mulligan, are established management figures who interact with the club's affluent, aging clientele by day, returning each evening to a tasteful yet modest cottage filled with mementos of a seemingly prosperous shared life.

In contrast, the Gen Z couple, Austin, played by Charles Melton, and Ashley, portrayed by Cailee Spaeny, are deeply in love but struggle financially as entry-level employees at the club. Ashley works the beverage cart on the golf course, and without a high school diploma, her prospects for career advancement are limited. Austin, an easygoing gym trainer, is primarily focused on ensuring Ashley's happiness. The lives of these two couples become dramatically intertwined when Austin and Ashley witness a heated domestic dispute between their boss and his wife, portrayed by Isaac and Mulligan respectively. Ashley quickly identifies an opportunity to exploit the situation for financial gain.

Soon, both couples find themselves ensnared in a complex web of blackmail, deception, secrets, and coercion that also involves the club's influential Korean owner, brought to life by Youn Yuh-jung. 'In some ways it presents the perfect metaphor of society,' the show's creator remarked, having been granted access to film numerous exterior scenes at an actual country club in Montecito. 'All the members are mostly boomers and all the employees are Gen Z and X and millennial. No matter how hard those employees work, they're never going to be members.' He added, quoting Austin from the show, 'Everyone grabbed the bag before we could, which is a sentiment that I find grows more potent with each passing day in society.'

Charles Melton, who garnered a Golden Globe nomination for his role in May December, and his co-star Cailee Spaeny embody the young couple working at the exclusive country club. Melton, known for his roles in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, found the character of Josh, the seemingly affable club manager who resolves everyone's issues, surprisingly challenging to portray. 'I have done all these very big expressive characters. I wanted to do something small and a little more miniature. Then this role comes, which is like the smallest man ever created. He is wound so tight, and I found it really hard. It even felt like I was choking sometimes just to get his words out. But it was really fun to play in that register, and to play people being so small and petty and blind to their behavior, and the way that the circumstances are pushing them in all these different directions.'

Mulligan portrays his wife Lindsay, a character grappling with feelings of disappointment and low self-esteem. She explained, 'There's an enormous amount of energy that gets put into trying to cover that up and not feel that. It was interesting to figure out what it feels like to be somebody who has gotten to this point and doesn't really know who they are, or what they care about.' Isaac and Mulligan have collaborated twice previously, first on Drive in 2011 and subsequently on Inside Llewyn Davis in 2013. Isaac reflected, 'We got to work together before in a very formative time of our lives, when we were just beginning our careers. It was great to bring that shared experience to this and I knew it would be a chance to be brave in our roles, to know we had each other's backs.' The sentiment of mutual support and the opportunity for bold performances underscore their professional connection.





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Beef Season 2 Generational Conflict Country Club Anthology Series

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