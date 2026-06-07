Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 Tops ABC Classic 100 as Australia's Greatest Piece of Classical Music

Beethoven's Choral Symphony No. 9 in D minor has been chosen as Australia's greatest piece of classical music of all time, according to the ABC Classic 100. The symphony has become a touchstone for composers writing symphonies, which typically have four movements and are written for a large orchestra. But in its time, the music was a genre-defying work that went on to inspire generations of composers who followed in Beethoven's footsteps.

Beethoven 's Choral Symphony No. 9 in D minor has topped the ABC Classic 100 for the first time in over two decades, being chosen as Australia's greatest piece of classical music of all time.

The symphony, including its famous Ode to Joy finale, has long appealed to a wide range of music lovers. The symphony has become a touchstone for composers writing symphonies, which typically have four movements and are written for a large orchestra. But in its time, the music was a genre-defying work that went on to inspire generations of composers who followed in Beethoven's footsteps.

Symphonies, much like the novel, surged in popularity during the 1800s, when orchestras became a central part of public entertainment. To understand how unusual Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 was at the time, Le Brocq offers a modern comparison: it was like watching a game of AFL when suddenly some people come on with skateboards. People accepted Beethoven's idea over time, but it started with a reputation of being quite radical, according to Le Brocq.

Beethoven's Ninth is particularly beloved for its rousing Ode to Joy Finale, performed here by 600 singers at the Sydney Opera House. Beethoven wrote the music late in life, when he was almost completely deaf, which only adds to its legend. At the 1824 premiere in Vienna, he famously continued conducting after the orchestra had finished, unaware of the applause until a soloist turned him around to face the cheering audience.

Since then, the symphony, especially its Ode to Joy finale, has become one of the most recognisable pieces of classical music. Its mystique is heightened by the sheer difficulty of writing symphonies. Only a small number of composers were able to write more than nine. That scarcity has helped fuel a long-standing rumour in classical music circles: the so-called curse of the ninth.

Several well-known composers, including Franz Schubert, Anton Bruckner, Antonín Dvořák and Ralph Vaughan Williams, died while writing or shortly after completing their ninth symphonies. Gustav Mahler even tried to sidestep the superstition by calling his ninth symphony The Song of the Earth, then labelling his tenth symphony as his ninth. He died before finishing what would have been his eleventh symphony. When asked whether the curse holds any truth, ABC Classic presenter Vanessa Hughes dismisses it entirely.

There are so many great composers who either wrote well over nine symphonies or nowhere close to, she says. So that doesn't jell with the myth. Hughes says the real issue isn't the number at all, but the support structures that determine who gets to write symphonies in the first place. One of Beethoven's greatest legacies was the way he inspired later composers to follow in his footsteps.

But while male composers often found relative success in the symphonic world, the story was very different for women. Hughes notes that although many women composed large-scale symphonies, even directly influenced by Beethoven, most of their works have been lost to history. The prevailing perception in the 19th and much of the 20th century was that women wrote small salon or chamber music, not large orchestral works, Hughes says.

Beyond social expectations and family responsibilities, women faced structural barriers to having their symphonies heard. Historically, women weren't welcome to compose symphonies. Orchestras wouldn't play that music, and conductors wouldn't conduct them, Hughes explains. Across 19th-century Germany, Paris and London, composers such as Emilie Mayer, Louise Farrenc and Alice Mary Smith wrote symphonies that drew on Beethoven's music, while developing their own distinctive voices.

Mayer came close to matching Beethoven's output, completing eight symphonies. Farrenc wrote four, and Smith composed two large-scale works. Hughes singles out Mayer as an example of someone who was able to defy the odds in the 19th-century by managing to remain single throughout her entire life. Mayer had an incredibly and unusually supportive family, access and means, which most women didn't have, Hughes says.

Women continued to push through the musical boundaries in the 20th-century. In the United States, Florence Price saw her First Symphony premiered by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 1933 despite being subjected to the racial segregation of the Jim Crow laws. In 1950s Soviet Russia, Galina Ustvolskaya, a student of Dmitry Shostakovich, wrote symphonies in secret, in defiance of the musical standards set by the state





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