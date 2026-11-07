David Jones Collapses After 188 Years as Rent Dispute With Scentre Group Ends Talks

David Jones has been placed into administration after talks with landlord Scentre Group collapsed over about $5 million in unpaid rent. The failure followed a plan to cut its 38-store network and months of restructuring negotiations.

David Jones has been placed into administration after 188 years of trading, following the collapse of last-ditch talks with its biggest landlord over unpaid rent.

The chain, once Australia's most glamorous department store, ran out of options after weeks of negotiations failed. The final meeting between representatives of Westfield operator Scentre Group and David Jones was held last Friday on the 30th level of Westfield Sydney. The office sits directly across the road from David Jones' Elizabeth Street flagship store. It would be their last meeting as a group.

Also read David Jones Collapses After 188 Years as Administrators Take Control

David Jones Landlord Restructuring Negotiations

The meeting was brief. By then, David Jones' board had held several weeks of talks with its largest landlords about a restructuring deal to save the department store from rapidly running out of cash. Everyone agreed the unprofitable network of 38 stores needed to be drastically downsized. Chief executive Erica Berchtold had put together a plan to keep 12 stores, negotiate terms for seven stores and exit 19.

The details to be settled included rental holidays and $74 million in bank guarantees. Those guarantees act as a safety net for landlords to get a cheque from the bank if a tenant falls into arrears. Scentre Group alone holds $30 million in this way, funds that Berchtold wanted to unlock. Talks continued but became increasingly fractured.

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David Jones fell behind on rent for the month, a sum of about $5 million. Scentre had proposed a deal that offered to defer rent for November, December and January. It also offered to reduce future lease commitments by closing stores across 2027, but wanted October's rent paid in 2027. David Jones' directors tried to leverage the unpaid rent as part of a broader restructuring deal.

Scentre wanted the outstanding rent paid as a gesture of good faith before discussing other terms. A source close to negotiations, not authorised to speak publicly, said the sticking point was that the company was behind in rent. Scentre wanted outstanding rent paid to continue with negotiations. After the meeting, David Jones directors put forward a final proposal.

It offered to pay the rent if it could secure a commitment on the broader restructure, including a rent holiday, a release of bank guarantees and store closures. But on Sunday November 1, David Jones missed another rent deadline. By Wednesday, Scentre had learned David Jones had paid other landlords. Scentre took that as a rejection of its proposal.

Scentre Group Unveils Rent Disparity

The talks ended there. That day, Scentre issued a statement to the ASX revealing David Jones was already paying much less rent than other retailers. It paid $352 per square metre compared with an average of $942 per square metre across all stores in Scentre's portfolio. The statement also said David Jones had not paid rent after September.

The rest of the drama played out in the media. Scentre Group chief executive Elliott Rusanow said in a statement that the company had made a generous offer to Anchorage Capital Partners that would have facilitated the continuation of David Jones trading. He said the offer had disappointingly been rejected. On Wednesday evening, Berchtold, Anchorage Capital executive chairman Phillip Cave and managing partner Simon Woodhouse held a board meeting.

The next morning, what had seemed inconceivable to thousands of Australians was confirmed: David Jones had been placed into the hands of administrators. The unceremonious downfall was the culmination of several months of effort to downsize its footprint of 38 stores. Berchtold had been installed as chief executive at the expense of Scott Fyfe, who had led David Jones since the beginning of 2017.

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Anchorage Capital Low Cost Acquisition

That was years before Anchorage Capital bought the business in December 2022 for less than 5 per cent of what David Jones' previous owner, Woolworths Holdings, paid for it. Fyfe's plan to transform David Jones involved pouring $250 million into store refurbishments, upgrading digital infrastructure and selling digital ads to luxury brands. $22 million alone had been committed to upgrading Westfield Bondi Junction. Anchorage did not want to spend more money on the business.

In his final months, Fyfe sought a cash injection by looking for an additional investor or another equity partner. Spotlight Group was reportedly among the potentially interested buyers, but ultimately none put their hand up, put off by the onerous liabilities of the loss-making chain. The final meeting that decided David Jones' fate was held in Scentre Group's head office, across the road from the flagship store in Sydney.

Berchtold, former chief executive of The Iconic and freshly out of the top job at Mosaic Brands, joined David Jones as chief commercial officer. The circumstances share uncomfortable parallels: Mosaic was backed by the same lender, Hilco. Berchtold had a more aggressive approach. She believed injecting cash was a short-term fix, but not a long-term plan for profitability.

Ultimately, Anchorage decided to back her as chief executive and made her so on June 22, effective immediately. A David Jones media statement described it as a planned leadership transition and contained quotes from Fyfe saying his tenure was concluding by mutual agreement. Fyfe is now suing David Jones for corporate oppression. Fyfe, his family trust and his super fund are minority shareholders in David Jones.

Scott Fyfe Lawsuit Against Anchorage Capital

They accuse Anchorage Capital of running the business in an oppressive, unfairly prejudicial or unfairly discriminatory way that dilutes the value of his stake. Fyfe is asking the Supreme Court of Victoria to force Anchorage to buy out his shares at the price he paid for them, or at a fair value. He also wants the business to open up its financial records for him to inspect. A source said he was not happy about his exit.

He agreed to it, but thought he was the person who should continue running the company.