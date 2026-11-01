Europe Faces Social Unrest as Protests and Riots Spread Across Continent

Riots and protests across Europe reflect deep social fractures, from looting in Paris to housing protests in Lisbon, as political leaders struggle to respond.

Protests and riots across Europe have intensified, with a general strike in Spain ending on Wednesday night after protesters started fires in Barcelona and police fired tear gas in Madrid.

Violent Riots And Looters Strike Across Europe

The unrest reflects deep social fractures, not just economic hardship, and has turned violent in Belgium, Italy, Portugal and elsewhere. In Paris, Clemence Ramon, a 45-year-old florist, watched looters smash into her store on Boulevard de Magenta during the latest wave of riots in France. She saw them on the store's in-house video from home, knowing police were too busy confronting protests across the city to help. They were like animals, she says of the looters.

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Ramon has cleaned and restocked the store near Place de la Republique, a focal point for the riots on October 17, but shattered windows remain covered by thick timber boards. Media coverage has shown looted fashion boutiques, jewellers, shoe shops and electronics stores across France. Some thieves targeted valuable items to resell, but at Ramon's store they destroyed for the sake of it and took whatever they could find.

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Ramon says the looters wore black balaclavas and black sports gear, and looked like teenage boys. They were just destroying, she says. They were not thinking about the people behind the shop, the families. She greets customers cheerfully, surrounded by flowers decorated with eucalyptus leaves, and is buoyed by local solidarity.

But Ramon works 12-hour days and cannot understand why young people are reported as giving up on France. They say to journalists: I hate France and France does nothing for us. Well, if they are not OK to live here, they need to go, she says. They are very lucky in France.

Florist Defends French Social Safety Net

We have a lot of support with apartments, with health, for families with children. In France, I think it is one of the countries with the most help in the world. You cannot say France does nothing for us because it is not true. Behind the black-clad rioters are thousands of peaceful marchers.

Young people in France despair over schools, and yellow-vest protesters are angry about living standards. In Spain, 4 million people supported the general strike seeking government action on three things: salaries, pensions and housing. The French protests are shaped by frustration with Emmanuel Macron, who promised much when he became president nine years ago. The hard left hopes to lift Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of La France Insoumise, at next year's presidential elections.

A Harris poll released on Wednesday shows Melenchon would attract 18 to 19 per cent support in the first round, while the hard right led by Marine Le Pen and her National Rally would receive 34 to 36 per cent. In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took power as a right-wing firebrand in 2022 and faces voters again next year.

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Political Divisions And Strikes Rock Italy

Critics paint her as a fascist, and one of her greatest challengers is Roberto Vannacci, founder of the hard-right party Futuro Nazionale. People marched in support of a national strike on October 30, but rallies were mostly peaceful. The worst violence was in Milan on the weekend of October 17 and 18, parallel to the French riots, when several hundred people clashed with police and looted stores.

In Albania, protesters are angry at the government for allowing a large coastal resort backed by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. In Serbia, massive student rallies have helped topple officials. In Portugal, soaring housing costs are the central issue, with protesters and homeless people defying police for weeks at an encampment in Lisbon. They agreed to leave last Monday, but unrest over housing reflects deeper problems.

Surging House Prices Fuel Housing Unrest

Most European countries have seen house prices outpace incomes for a decade, and nowhere has suffered as much as Portugal. A Eurostat study this month showed the ratio of house prices to household income rose 6.8 per cent across the European Union, meaning homes are further out of reach. In Portugal, the ratio rose 60.8 per cent.

Portugal was followed by the Netherlands, up 34.3 per cent, Hungary, up 26.5 per cent, Czechia, up 25.8 per cent, and Spain, up 24.5 per cent. The biggest improvements were in Bulgaria, Finland and Romania, with slight improvements in Italy and France. This shows the key factor in one country's protest may not be as pressing in another. The lights are dimming on old assumptions about European prosperity, and political leaders have nothing to offer other than promises.